Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
29.01.2025 10:48 Uhr
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 28 January 2025 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 88.88p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 92.54p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (accrued entitlement per the Articles) = 104.01p

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

29 January 2025


