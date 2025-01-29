Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance today announced that it has further expanded its management team and local underwriting capabilities in Milan, appointing Francesco Longobardo as Head of Casualty in Italy.

"We are excited to continue our expansion, with Francesco leading our entrance into the casualty market in Italy," said Leonardo Castrichino, Country Manager, Italy, BHSI. "He will also continue to build out the team that will bring our financially strong casualty capacity and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT advantage to customers and brokers in Italy."

Francesco comes to BHSI with more than 20 years of insurance industry experience. Most recently, he spent 17 years in increasingly senior liability underwriting positions at a global insurer. Earlier in his career, he worked on the brokerage side of the business.

In his new role, Francesco will oversee the underwriting of primary and excess casualty insurance for a range of industry sectors. He is based in Milan and can be reached at Francesco.Longobardo@bhspecialty.com.

In Italy, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81 and is affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

