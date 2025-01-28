Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
WKN: A40S5K | ISIN: US90138Q3065
NASDAQ
28.01.25
21:51 Uhr
3,420 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2025 23:30 Uhr
23andMe, Inc.: 23andMe Special Committee Announces Exploration of Strategic Alternatives

Finanznachrichten News

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Special Committee of the Board of Directors of 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) ("23andMe" or the "Company"), a leading human genetics company with a mission to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome, today announced that it has undertaken a process to explore strategic alternatives, including, among other alternatives, a possible sale of the company, business combination, sale of all or part of the Company's assets, licensing of assets, restructuring, or other strategic action.

The Board of Directors of 23andMe previously formed the Special Committee, which is comprised of independent directors, to review strategic alternatives that may be available to 23andMe. The Special Committee has engaged Moelis & Company LLC as its financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP as its legal advisor.

There can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any agreements or transactions. 23andMe does not expect to disclose or provide an update concerning developments related to this process until the Company enters into definitive agreements or arrangements with respect to a transaction or otherwise determines that additional disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

About 23andMe
23andMe is a genetics-led consumer healthcare and research company empowering a healthier future. For more information, please visit investors.23andme.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the strategic alternatives process being undertaken by the Special Committee, are forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," "predicts," "continue," "will," "schedule," and "would" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on 23andMe's current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. 23andMe cannot guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on 23andMe's forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of 23andMe), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the ability to identify and complete a transaction as a result of the strategic alternatives process, the Company's ability to raise additional capital or otherwise improve its liquidity position, the Company's ability to execute on its business plan, and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and as revised and updated by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The statements made herein are made as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, 23andMe undertakes no obligation to update them, whether as a result of new information, developments, or otherwise.


