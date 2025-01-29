Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
29.01.2025 07:24 Uhr
Svitzer Group A/S: Svitzer signs terminal towage contract with Oman LNG

Finanznachrichten News

Svitzer today announces that it has signed a large, 9-year terminal towage contract with Oman Liquefied Natural Gas LLC (Oman LNG), a joint venture company established by a royal decree and operating under the laws of the Sultanate of Oman.

The new contract covers time charter of four newbuild 65-ton bollard pull azimuth stern drive tugs to support the berthing and unberthing of LNG and NGL tankers at the jetty in Qalhat LNG Terminal. In addition to towage services, Svitzer will provide firefighting capabilities, escort duties, pilot boarding and dive support. Svitzer's operations for Oman LNG are planned to commence at the beginning of 2026.

Svitzer has been a key towage and marine services provider in the Sultanate of Oman since 2005 and is today well-established in the country with three ongoing operations.

Svitzer's Managing Director in AMEA, Deniz Kirdar True, comments: "This new contract not only aligns with Svitzer's growth strategy, it is also an important step in solidifying our position in Oman and the broader region. We are proud that Oman LNG have placed their trust with us to manage their towage operations, and we look much forward to providing safe and reliable services in their terminal."

For further information, please contact:

Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations and FP&A
T: +45 24941654
E: ir@svitzer.com

Anders Crillesen, Global Head of Communications
T: +45 27791286
E: anders.crillesen@svitzer.com

About Svitzer

Svitzer is a leading, global towage and marine services provider. The core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With more than 450 vessels, Svitzer's services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on www.svitzer.com.


