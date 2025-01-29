CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The U.S. dollar rose to a 6-day high of 1.0395 against the euro and a 5-day high of 1.2412 against the pound, from early lows of 1.0444 and 1.2464, respectively.Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged up to 155.45 and 0.9068 from early lows of 155.00 and 0.9032, respectively.Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback advanced to 8-day highs of 0.6223, 0.5644 and 1.4434 from early lows of 0.6256, 0.5669 and 1.4392, respectively.If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.01 against the euro, 1.22 against the pound, 159.00 against the yen, 0.92 against the franc, 0.61 against the aussie, 0.55 against the kiwi and 1.46 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX