WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $1.086 billion, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $1.079 billion, or $1.45 per share, last year.Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.14 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $6.538 billion from $6.405 billion last year.Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.086 Bln. vs. $1.079 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue: $6.538 Bln vs. $6.405 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX