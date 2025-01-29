Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
PR Newswire
29.01.2025 12:30 Uhr
100 Leser
City of Chengdu: Foreign Students in Chengdu Visit the Inaugural "Nihao Chengdu" Global Salon

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, marking the first since it was inscribed on the Representative List of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, GoChengdu invited folk culture experts and international students in Chengdu to visit a Haidilao hotpot restaurant. As the first partner of the "Nihao Chengdu" Global Salon, Haidilao offered a genuine taste of Chengdu's festive flavors. During the event, journalists connected with guests in Singapore and Malaysia to discuss the upcoming Year of the Snake.

In December 2024, the Spring Festival's successful inclusion on the Intangible Cultural Heritage list marked the recognition of this beloved Chinese tradition as a cultural treasure for all of humanity-celebrated and cherished by people of diverse races and cultures. A foreign student in Chengdu shared with reporters, "I deeply appreciate the spirit of reunion and happiness that the Spring Festival represents. Regardless of where we are, the desire for love and togetherness is universal."

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmFB1GutjpY

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/foreign-students-in-chengdu-visit-the-inaugural-nihao-chengdu-global-salon-302363175.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
