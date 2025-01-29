Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
PR Newswire
29.01.2025 13:06 Uhr
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 28-January-2025

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

442.13p

INCLUDING current year revenue

447.61p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 28-January-2025

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

372.27p

INCLUDING current year revenue

378.16p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)

As at close of business on 28-January-2025

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

346.22p

INCLUDING current year revenue

346.22p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


© 2025 PR Newswire
