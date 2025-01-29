NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $355 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $197 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $438 million or $0.76 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 23.1% to $2.029 billion from $1.648 billion last year.Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $355 Mln. vs. $197 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $2.029 Bln vs. $1.648 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX