ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $963.2 million, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $878.4 million, or $2.13 per share, last year.Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $963.2 million or $2.35 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $5.048 billion from $4.668 billion last year.Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $963.2 Mln. vs. $878.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.35 vs. $2.13 last year. -Revenue: $5.048 Bln vs. $4.668 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX