ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) on Wednesday maintained fiscal 2025 consolidated outlook for revenue growth of 6% to 7%.The company also confirmed outlook for adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 30 to 50 basis points, and adjusted earnings per share growth of 7% to 9%.For the second quarter, the company reported a profit that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $963.2 million, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $878.4 million, or $2.13 per share, last year.Adjusted earnings were $963.2 million or $2.35 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $5.048 billion from $4.668 billion last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX