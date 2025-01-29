Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
Absoluter Geheimtipp: Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Uran!
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
29.01.25
09:15 Uhr
3,240 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
29.01.2025 13:48 Uhr
66 Leser
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 28 January 2025 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share
Cum Income		Pence per share
Ex Income
NAV with debt at par value 293.75 290.10
NAV with debt at fair value 298.70 295.05

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

29 January 2025

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


