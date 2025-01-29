WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hess Corporation (HES) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $542 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $413 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.Excluding items, Hess Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $542 million or $1.76 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $3.225 billion from $3.035 billion last year.Hess Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $542 Mln. vs. $413 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $3.225 Bln vs. $3.035 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX