LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's unemployment rate decreased in December after remaining stable in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 6.4 percent in December from 6.6 percent in November.In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was also 6.4 percent.There were 352,400 unemployed people in December, down from 359,500 in the previous month.The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 16 to 24 age group, declined to 21.3 percent in December from 21.8 in November.The employment rate came in at 64.4 percent in December, up from 64.2 percent in the preceding month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX