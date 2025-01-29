Auri, Inc.: AURI Inc., AURI Announces a New Web Based Artificial Intelligence System

AURI Inc. (OTCPK:AURI) (the Company)

AURI Inc., announced that it has begun the coding and creation of a web based artificial intelligence platform. The new platform will facilitate the marketing, sales, and distribution of crypto currency both in the United States, and in Europe. AURI believes that the new system will be online and ready for Beta Testing in Moldova within the next two months. Once tested successfully, it will be integrated with AURI's existing infrastructure and rolled out all through Europe. So far this year, the company announced the ability to process credit cards, and exchange tokens in Europe. AURI can process the purchase, sale, and repurchase of Crypto coins in Europe utilizing AURI's future office in the Country of Moldova, an EU friendly nation. The new AI addition will make these transactions faster, and with less error. It will also allow for transactions to be conducted 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Edward Vakser, AURI's CEO is quoted as saying, "We are beginning by utilizing our AI to market, sell, and distribute crypto coins, but ultimately, we see the actual creation being done utilizing AI as well. This newest innovation would make creating new tokens faster, with less chance of error. Although the new year is just getting under way, we can already see that 2025 is going to be a banner year for the company and our shareholders. We expect to be able to announce other innovations shortly, adding increased value for our shareholders.

AURI Inc. as good as gold! The Company was formed by a group of investors whose talents and interests were based in Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Intellectual Properties Development, and acquisitions, as well as oil and gas and real-estate investments. The company launched its own Crypto Currency, www.Auritoken.io and has licensed its Art Inventory at nft/blackdracos.com. The management is based around seasoned corporate officers, directors and consultants who are experienced in management and mergers/acquisitions of multimillion dollar companies. The company's plan and concept were developed and based around a plan of acquiring and developing High End Art and Reproductions, backed by AURI Gold Crypto Currency, focusing AURI INC to become a Publisher and Licensor as well as NFT developer. Then, retaining the duplication and reproduction rights, on an exclusive basis, in order to sell and distribute the products worldwide. The company and management believe that they can create, sustain and grow one of the largest art publishing companies in the world. AURI Inc., also owns a "wholly owned subsidiary": EVAP Inc. Evap Inc. has patent pending technology to assist with one of the biggest issues in the oil and gas industry, "PRODUCED WATER". The technology can take produced saltwater and turn it into a steam cleaner than most cities tap water by removing most of the metals and suspended solids.

