New York Stock Exchange: NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 29th

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 29th
- Federal reserve to announce first interest rate decision of 2025 today
- Markets anticipate rates to remain unchanged
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell to speak with reporters at 2:30 PM ET
