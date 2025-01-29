New York Stock Exchange: NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 29th

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 29th

Federal reserve to announce first interest rate decision of 2025 today

Markets anticipate rates to remain unchanged

Fed Chair Jerome Powell to speak with reporters at 2:30 PM ET

