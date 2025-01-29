Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
29.01.2025 15:36 Uhr
Hakluyt announces new cultural partnership with Jazz at Lincoln Center



LONDON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm serving leading corporations and investors, has announced a new partnership with Jazz at Lincoln Center (JALC).

Located in the heart of New York City, JALC is a world-renowned institution with a mission to entertain, enrich, and expand a global community for jazz. JALC plays a pivotal role in shaping the development and appreciation of jazz worldwide, through performances, educational initiatives and advocacy.

Hakluyt's strategic insights and expertise will support JALC in advancing its mission and implementing its new strategic plan, and its peerless global network will expand JALC's impact by connecting the organization with people and places to champion JALC's work. Hakluyt's support also includes a donation towards JALC's young artists initiative.

Keith Lieberthal, Regional Head of Hakluyt (Americas), who leads Hakluyt's work with JALC, said: "We are delighted to support JALC, whose concert seasons, Orchestra, and education programs have transformed jazz music worldwide over nearly four decades now. All of us at Hakluyt look forward to seeing our partnership flourish as we support JALC's contributions to the worlds of music and culture and share exceptional jazz with our friends and fellow fans."

Greg Scholl, the Executive Director of JALC, said: "We are excited to collaborate with the Hakluyt team. Hakluyt's global expertise and culture align with our vision, mission, and values. This partnership will drive impact globally and help bring our programs and music to new people in new ways".

Thomas Ellis, Hakluyt's managing partner, added: "JALC is an iconic organisation with a profound legacy in the world of jazz. I am very proud that Hakluyt will be partnering with JALC, adding another wonderful institution to our group of cultural impact partnerships."

Hakluyt is committed to making a positive social impact through strategic partnerships, financial contributions, and employee-driven initiatives. The firm partners with a wide variety of charitable and cultural partners globally - in sectors including education, social mobility, humanitarian aid, and the arts.

Notes to editors: Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues.

For more information on the firm, please visit www.hakluytandco.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hakluyt-announces-new-cultural-partnership-with-jazz-at-lincoln-center-302363351.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
