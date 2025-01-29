Global Labor Market Conference: GLMC Unveils Global Labor Charter to Tackle Key Workforce Challenges

The Global Labor Charter outlines a vision to enhance labor market flexibility, tackle youth unemployment, and ensure sustainable, inclusive growth.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The second edition of the Global Labor Market Conference kicked off with the highly anticipated ministerial roundtable, chaired by His Excellency the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al Rajhi. Bringing together over 40 labor ministers from G20 Countries, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, along with the Director General of the ILO Gilbert Houngbo. the high-level meeting hosted an impactful dialogue on pressing labor market challenges and opportunities.

In his opening speech, the Minister warmly welcomed the international labor ministers to Riyadh, highlighting the Kingdom's commitment to leading the global dialogue on the future of labor markets through this conference. He emphasized that the event serves as a strategic platform to foster international collaboration and develop innovative solutions to address labor market challenges while ensuring their sustainability amidst rapid technological advancements.

His Excellency concluded by urging Ministers from around the world to leverage the roundtable as a dynamic platform for exchanging insights and experiences, addressing the challenges facing labor markets, and showcasing notable achievements. He stressed that joint action and the exchange of ideas among nations have the potential to drive significant transformation, empowering and supporting young people while building a more inclusive and sustainable future for all.

The meeting fostered an exchange of ideas and experiences, with the ministers reviewing key trends and pressing challenges in the labor market. These discussions laid a solid groundwork for crafting practical strategies to support future transformations and strengthen the sustainability of labor markets.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Global Labor Charter was unveiled, offering a comprehensive vision to enhance the flexibility, inclusiveness, and sustainability of labor markets around the world. The charter addresses pressing challenges such as youth unemployment, technological advancements, and workforce adaptability in an evolving global economy.

Key actions outlined in the charter include facilitating youth transitions from education to employment, equipping the workforce for the AI-driven era, and investing in human capital through skilling and reskilling initiatives. It also emphasizes enhancing labor market flexibility to accommodate diverse forms of work, such as remote and part-time opportunities, while supporting job creation and the growth of SMEs.

Furthermore, the charter highlights the need to promote employment for marginalized groups, such as people with disabilities and the long-term unemployed. It advocates for the creation of a comprehensive labor market data system to track employment trends, skills, wages, and workforce demographics, ensuring informed and sustainable market transformations.

The Global Labor Market Conference serves as a premier global platform, uniting governments, international institutions, the private sector, and experts to shape the future of labor markets. It provides a space to anticipate upcoming transformations, propose practical solutions to current challenges, and share strategic visions that advance the sustainability and growth of labor markets on both local and international levels.

