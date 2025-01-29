Essity Once Again Recognized as a Diversity Leader by Financial Times

Hygiene and health company Essity has, for the fourth consecutive year, been designated a Diversity Leader by Financial Times.
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / The ranking was compiled by the research firm Statista on behalf of the Financial Times by surveying more than 100,000 employees in European companies on five aspects of diversity: gender, sexual orientation, age, ethnicity and disability.
"Diversity is an ongoing commitment and an important investment for employees, companies and the world around us. Diversity and inclusion are business-critical as they contribute to better decision-making and thus better results," says Pia Höök, VP Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Essity.
