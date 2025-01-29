Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Geheimtipp: Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Uran!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
29.01.25
15:25 Uhr
24,620 Euro
+0,260
+1,07 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,63024,68016:39
24,65024,66016:39
ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2025 16:26 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essity Once Again Recognized as a Diversity Leader by Financial Times

Finanznachrichten News

Hygiene and health company Essity has, for the fourth consecutive year, been designated a Diversity Leader by Financial Times.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / The ranking was compiled by the research firm Statista on behalf of the Financial Times by surveying more than 100,000 employees in European companies on five aspects of diversity: gender, sexual orientation, age, ethnicity and disability.

"Diversity is an ongoing commitment and an important investment for employees, companies and the world around us. Diversity and inclusion are business-critical as they contribute to better decision-making and thus better results," says Pia Höök, VP Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Essity.

Listen to Essity's podcast Courageous Conversations here.

More information about the Financial Times Diversity Leader ranking can be found here.

For additional information please contact: Malin Herrmann Geijer, Media Relations Manager, +46 706 17 05 88, malin.herrmann@essity.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Essity on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Essity
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/essity
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Essity



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
DAX. Nach den Hochs die Korrektur?
Die Lage der deutschen Wirtschaft darf untertrieben gesagt als katastrophal betrachtet werden, laut der Industriestaaten-Organisation OECD wird diese so langsam wachsen wie keine andere entwickelte Wirtschaftsnation.

Zudem herrscht aufgrund der Zunahme von geopolitischen Konflikten Unsicherheit. Dennoch konnte der deutsche Leitindex DAX ein neues Allzeithoch bei 21.531 Punkten verbuchen.

Doch die Stimmen in Bezug auf eine fällige Korrektur, zumindest zurück auf den seit August 2024 etablierten Aufwärtstrend bei aktuell rund 20.000 Punkten, werden lauter.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport zeigen wir Ihnen Strategien und Ideen auf, wie Sie sich gegen mögliche Kursverluste mit Instrumenten wie Optionsscheinen oder Zertifikaten schützen können.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren aktuellen Report an
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.