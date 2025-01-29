Progressive Corporation: Progressive Reports December 2024 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month and quarter ended December 31, 2024:

December Quarter (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net premiums written $ 5,964 $ 4,876 22 % $ 18,105 $ 15,130 20 % Net premiums earned $ 6,717 $ 5,310 26 % $ 19,144 $ 15,773 21 % Net income $ 942 $ 901 5 % $ 2,356 $ 1,988 19 % Per share available to common shareholders $ 1.60 $ 1.53 5 % $ 4.01 $ 3.37 19 % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ (140 ) $ 144 (197 ) % $ (53 ) $ 303 (117 ) % Combined ratio 84.1 83.4 0.7 pts. 87.9 88.7 (0.8 ) pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.7 587.4 0 % 587.7 587.5 0 %

December 31, (thousands; unaudited) 2024 2023 % Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency - auto 9,778 8,336 17 Direct - auto 13,996 11,190 25 Special lines 6,520 5,969 9 Property 3,517 3,096 14 Total Personal Lines 33,811 28,591 18 Commercial Lines 1,141 1,099 4 Companywide 34,952 29,690 18

See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

