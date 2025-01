In 2024, Dowlais Group exited its loss-making Hydrogen business and announced a strategic review of Powder Metallurgy. The group has now announced an agreed offer from American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM; NYSE:AXL), valuing the equity at £1.16bn or 85.2p a share (based on AAM's price of $5.82 a share). This represents a 45% premium to the weighted average price over the last three months.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...