Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Green Data Center Market to Reach $315.8 Billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Green Data Center Market - Offering (Solution (Cooling/HVAC), Services), Deployment, Data Center Size, End User (Network Providers, CSPs, Enterprises (E-commerce, BFSI, Telecommunications)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2032.

The green data center market is expected to reach $315.8 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 18.3 from 2025 to 2032.

A green data center is a facility that houses IT infrastructure and uses energy-efficient technologies to optimize energy use and minimize environmental impact. It integrates renewable energy sources, advanced cooling systems, and efficient power management to reduce carbon emissions and operational costs. It aims to balance high-performance computing with eco-friendly operations. The growth of this market can be attributed to several factors, including the growing adoption of cloud services and IoT applications, rising data center energy consumption, and increasing government regulations and sustainability initiatives. Additionally, the increasing availability and affordability of renewable energy sources and the expansion of edge computing is expected to create market growth opportunities.

However, high initial capital investment may restrain the growth of this market. However, the implementation of energy-efficient cooling systems is a major challenge for the players operating in this market.

Key Players:

Some of the major players studied in this report are Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), Hitachi Energy Ltd (Switzerland) (a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)), Schneider Electric SE (France), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Vertiv Group Corporation (U.S.), Green Revolution Cooling, Inc. (U.S.), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), GE Vernova Inc. (U.S.), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Digital Realty Trust Inc. (U.S.), Equinix, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Ark Data Centres Limited (U.K.), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (U.S.).

The global green data center market is segmented based on offering (solutions (power systems, monitoring & management systems, cooling/HVAC systems, networking systems, and server & storage systems), services (training & support, installation & deployment, and maintenance & support), deployment mode (on-premises deployments, cloud-based deployments), data center size (small & medium data centers, large data centers, hyperscale data centers), end user (network providers, cloud service providers (CSPs), enterprises (retail & e-commerce, healthcare, it & telecommunications, BFSI, media & entertainment, other enterprises)). This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Key Findings in the Green Data Center Market

By Offering: The Solution Segment is Expected to Dominate the Green Data Center Market in 2025.

The Cloud-based Deployments Segment is Expected to Dominate the Green Data Center Market in 2025.

The Hyperscale Data Centers Segment is Expected to Dominate the Green Data Center Market in 2025.

The Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) Segment is Expected to Dominate the Green Data Center Market in 2025.

By Geography:North America to Dominate the Green Data Center Market in 2025.

Green Data Center Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In August 2025, Singtel Group (Singapore) and Hitachi, Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on next-generation data centers and GPU Cloud in Japan, with potential expansion into the broader Asia Pacific region. This strategic partnership aims to leverage Singtel's extensive expertise in data centers and connectivity alongside Hitachi's unique capabilities for end-to-end data center integration, which includes green power solutions, cooling systems, storage infrastructure, and data management.

In November 2024, Vertiv Group Corporation (U.S.) launched the Vertiv TimberMod variant of its Vertiv Power Module and SmartMod families. This variant features mass timber as a key structural component instead of steel for prefabricated modular (PFM) data center solutions. Vertiv TimberMod helps support customers' sustainability objectives by using a more environmentally friendly material that can minimize resource depletion and lower CO2 emissions.

In October 2024, Green Revolution Cooling, Inc. (U.S.), DCV Industries (UAE), and Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.) partnered to deliver advanced immersion-cooled modular data centers to the Middle East region. This collaboration seeks to provide organizations with a comprehensive solution that significantly lowers data center construction, maintenance, and power costs compared to traditional air-cooled facilities.

In October 2024, ThermalWorks (U.S.) launched its waterless cooling system built for the fast-changing data center industry. It is designed to handle the ever-increasing density loads required by artificial intelligence and high-performance GPU-based computing. The system supports densities of up to 70 kW per rack with air cooling and up to 200 kW per rack with plug-and-play liquid cooling integration.

In May 2024, Sonic Edge (U.K.) partnered with Deep Green Technologies Limited (U.K.) to lower customers' power costs through immersion cooling technologies. This collaboration will support Sonic Edge in launching 50 new HPC/EdgePods across the U.K. by 2025.

Key Findings in the Green Data Center Market Study:

Among the offerings studied in this report, in 2025, the solutions segment is expected to account for the largest share of the green data center market. However, the services segment is currently the fastest-growing compared to solutions, driven by increasing demand for expertise in designing, implementing, and maintaining energy-efficient data centers. One major reason for the rapid growth of services is the complexity of transitioning to and managing green data centers. Organizations are increasingly relying on third-party services, such as consulting, integration, monitoring, and maintenance, to navigate the technical and regulatory challenges associated with energy-efficient operations. Service providers help businesses assess their carbon footprint, implement sustainable practices, and align with international standards such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) or ISO 50001 for energy management systems.

Additionally, managed and professional services are experiencing high demand as companies look for end-to-end solutions that reduce operational burdens. For example, data center operators often outsource energy performance monitoring, predictive maintenance, and cooling optimization to specialized service providers. These services ensure that green technologies are implemented effectively, leading to enhanced operational efficiency and sustainability.

Among the deployment modes studied in this report, in 2025, the cloud-based deployments segment is expected to account for the largest share of the green data center market. Moreover, this segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is driven by several factors, including the growing preference for scalable and flexible IT infrastructure among enterprises, increasing adoption of hybrid cloud strategies to support workload management and storage efficiency, and rise of green cloud initiatives by major cloud service providers, such as renewable energy-powered data centers.

Among the data center sizes studied in this report, in 2025, the hyperscale data centers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the green data center market. Moreover, this segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is driven by several factors, including the Rising investments in hyperscale infrastructure, growing need for high-capacity computing and storage to support AI, IoT, and 5G applications, increasing adoption of renewable energy sources and energy-efficient designs in hyperscale facilities.

Among the end users studied in this report, the cloud service providers (CSPs) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for cloud-based services, including SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS, across industries, rising investments in sustainable cloud infrastructure to meet ESG goals, increasing adoption of advanced virtualization and containerization technologies to optimize workloads, and expanding cloud services in developing economies to support SME digital transformation.

Among the geographies studied in this report, in 2025, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the green data center market. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the region's favorable government policies and initiatives promoting energy-efficient and sustainable infrastructure, presence of a thriving IT and telecommunications sector, coupled with rising internet penetration and demand for data storage, and rapid expansion of digital infrastructure in emerging economies such as India, China, and Southeast Asian countries. Additionally, the region is witnessing increasing investments in hyperscale data centers driven by the rising adoption of cloud computing, IoT, and AI technologies.

China is the largest driver in the region, fueled by its massive population, rapid digitization, and the expansion of internet-based services. The rise of e-commerce, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence has spurred demand for hyperscale data centers. Government initiatives, such as the "Digital China" strategy, further encourage investments in data center infrastructure.

India is another significant growth driver, with its burgeoning IT sector, rapid cloud adoption, and rising internet penetration. The government's Digital India initiative, combined with favorable regulatory changes such as data localization laws, has attracted global data center providers to establish local operations. The rise of fintech, online education, and digital services has further boosted data center demand in India.

Japan and South Korea are prominent markets due to their advanced technology ecosystems and high adoption of 5G, IoT, and AI technologies. Both countries have mature data center markets with strong demand from enterprises for cloud services and high-performance computing. South Korea, in particular, has seen substantial growth in edge data centers to support low-latency applications like autonomous vehicles and gaming.

Scope of the Report:

Green Data Center Market Assessment-by Offering

Solution

Power Systems



Monitoring & Management Systems



Cooling/HVAC Systems



Networking Systems



Server & Storage Systems

Services

Training & Support



Installation & Deployment



Maintenance & Support

Green Data Center Market Assessment- Deployment Mode

On-premises Deployments

Cloud-based Deployments

Green Data Center Market Assessment-by Data Center Size

Small & Medium Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Green Data Center Market Assessment-by End User

Network Providers

Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

Enterprises

Retail & E-commerce



Healthcare



IT & Telecommunications



BFSI



Media & Entertainment



Other Enterprises

Green Data Center Market Assessment-by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Netherlands



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Thailand



Singapore



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Rest of Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)

Green Data Center Market Research Summary

Particulars Details Number of Pages 240 Format PDF Forecast Period 2025-2032 Base Year 2024 CAGR (Value) 18.1 % Market Size (Value) USD 268.1 Billion by 2032 Segments Covered By Offering Solution Power Systems Monitoring & Management Systems Cooling/HVAC Systems Networking Systems Server & Storage Systems

Services Training & Support Installation & Deployment Maintenance & Support

By Deployment Mode On-premises Deployments

Cloud-based Deployments By Data Center Size Small & Medium Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers By End User Network Providers

Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

Enterprises Retail & E-commerce Healthcare IT & Telecommunications BFSI Media & Entertainment Other Enterprises

(Note: Other enterprises include the Government & Public Sector, Education, Agriculture & Food Industry, and Manufacturing.)

Countries Covered Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Key Companies Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), Hitachi Energy Ltd (Switzerland) (a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)), Schneider Electric SE (France), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Vertiv Group Corporation (U.S.), Green Revolution Cooling, Inc. (U.S.), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), GE Vernova Inc. (U.S.), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Digital Realty Trust Inc. (U.S.), Equinix, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Ark Data Centres Limited (U.K.), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (U.S.)

