Allegiant Travel Company: Allegiant Reports December 2024 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December 2024.

Scheduled Service - Year Over Year Comparison



December 2024 December 2023 Change Passengers 1,544,874 1,356,025 13.9 % Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,441,734 1,255,868 14.8 % Available seat miles (000) 1,771,717 1,521,846 16.4 % Load factor 81.4 % 82.5 % (1.1pts) Departures 11,117 9,527 16.7 % Average stage length (miles) 912 903 1.0 %



4 th Quarter 2024 4 th Quarter 2023 Change Passengers 3,927,423 4,067,855 (3.5 %) Revenue passenger miles (000) 3,609,892 3,691,343 (2.2 %) Available seat miles (000) 4,503,059 4,429,826 1.7 % Load factor 80.2 % 83.3 % (3.1pts) Departures 28,617 28,244 1.3 % Average stage length (miles) 900 887 1.5 %



Full Year 2024 Full Year 2023 Change Passengers 16,765,283 17,143,870 (2.2 %) Revenue passenger miles (000) 15,303,737 15,639,329 (2.1 %) Available seat miles (000) 18,314,867 18,208,820 0.6 % Load factor 83.6 % 85.9 % (2.3pts) Departures 116,441 116,044 0.3 % Average stage length (miles) 893 888 0.6 %

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison



December 2024 December 2023 Change Passengers 1,555,292 1,369,293 13.6 % Available seat miles (000) 1,811,321 1,566,296 15.6 % Departures 11,452 9,868 16.1 % Average stage length (miles) 905 897 0.9 %



4 th Quarter 2024 4 th Quarter 2023 Change Passengers 3,999,879 4,145,771 (3.5 %) Available seat miles (000) 4,697,999 4,607,174 2.0 % Departures 30,219 29,733 1.6 % Average stage length (miles) 889 876 1.5 %



Full Year 2024 Full Year 2023 Change Passengers 16,982,836 17,342,236 (2.1 %) Available seat miles (000) 18,984,711 18,772,110 1.1 % Departures 121,580 120,525 0.9 % Average stage length (miles) 887 882 0.6 %

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon December 2024 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system $2.47 4th quarter estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system $2.50 Full-year 2024 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system $2.76

