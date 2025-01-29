Allegiant Travel Company: Allegiant Reports December 2024 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December 2024.
Scheduled Service - Year Over Year Comparison
December 2024
December 2023
Change
Passengers
1,544,874
1,356,025
13.9 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,441,734
1,255,868
14.8 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,771,717
1,521,846
16.4 %
Load factor
81.4 %
82.5 %
(1.1pts)
Departures
11,117
9,527
16.7 %
Average stage length (miles)
912
903
1.0 %
4 th Quarter 2024
4 th Quarter 2023
Change
Passengers
3,927,423
4,067,855
(3.5 %)
Revenue passenger miles (000)
3,609,892
3,691,343
(2.2 %)
Available seat miles (000)
4,503,059
4,429,826
1.7 %
Load factor
80.2 %
83.3 %
(3.1pts)
Departures
28,617
28,244
1.3 %
Average stage length (miles)
900
887
1.5 %
Full Year 2024
Full Year 2023
Change
Passengers
16,765,283
17,143,870
(2.2 %)
Revenue passenger miles (000)
15,303,737
15,639,329
(2.1 %)
Available seat miles (000)
18,314,867
18,208,820
0.6 %
Load factor
83.6 %
85.9 %
(2.3pts)
Departures
116,441
116,044
0.3 %
Average stage length (miles)
893
888
0.6 %
Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison
December 2024
December 2023
Change
Passengers
1,555,292
1,369,293
13.6 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,811,321
1,566,296
15.6 %
Departures
11,452
9,868
16.1 %
Average stage length (miles)
905
897
0.9 %
4 th Quarter 2024
4 th Quarter 2023
Change
Passengers
3,999,879
4,145,771
(3.5 %)
Available seat miles (000)
4,697,999
4,607,174
2.0 %
Departures
30,219
29,733
1.6 %
Average stage length (miles)
889
876
1.5 %
Full Year 2024
Full Year 2023
Change
Passengers
16,982,836
17,342,236
(2.1 %)
Available seat miles (000)
18,984,711
18,772,110
1.1 %
Departures
121,580
120,525
0.9 %
Average stage length (miles)
887
882
0.6 %
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
December 2024 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system
$2.47
4th quarter estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system
$2.50
Full-year 2024 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system
$2.76
Allegiant Travel Company
Las Vegas -based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF
Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance.
For further information please visit the company's investor website: ir.allegiantair.com

Allegiant Media Contact:
Investor Inquiries:
Sonya Padgett
Sherry Wilson
[email protected]
[email protected]
SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company