LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) today reported net income of $12.5 million or $1.33 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to $10.8 million or $1.16 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and $11.4 million or $1.23 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, representing increases of 16% and 10%, respectively.
For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income was $43.3 million or $4.64 per fully diluted share, a decrease of $0.7 million or 2%, compared to $44.0 million or $4.76 per fully diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Leon Blankstein, Chief Executive Officer and Director, commented, "Our thoughts have been with everyone affected by the fires especially our customers and their employees. We are thankful for the first responders who were valiant in their service to our communities. Although our initial assessment indicates a minimal impact on the Bank, this fire event will have repercussions for Los Angeles for years to come as communities rebuild. Our relationship teams are here to listen and talk through any ramifications that clients are experiencing, especially our SBA team which has economic disaster knowledge and has assembled resources to assist.
"As to the fourth quarter, the loan growth of nearly 5% was significant. It propels our net interest margin expansion and should increase profitability in the future as the balance sheet continues to adjust to the higher rate environment. In December our loan yield reached 5.5%. The fourth quarter momentum continues with a strong loan pipeline to begin 2025.
"We were thrilled to see positive core deposit growth for the year. The deposit growth in the second and third quarters from existing customers was significant. We previously noted that some of the deposit inflows in those quarters were event-driven and would not remain on the balance sheet over the long term as observed by the decline in deposits for the fourth quarter. The deposit pipeline of new customer relationships remains strong and should drive further core deposit growth in 2025. The key to our success continues to be attracting new business clients through our outstanding team of relationship managers.
"The Bank continued to expand our team by hiring 11 new accomplished relationship managers in 2024 bringing the total to 47 calling officers up from 41 a year ago. The recent announcement of our new San Diego office represents a natural extension of our footprint in Southern California where we already serve clients. Our San Diego team has been with the Bank for several years and its leader, John Hartwig, is a native San Diegan.
"The announcement of our first share repurchase program represents another step in the evolution of the Bank. This program will provide the Bank with flexibility to manage its capital. As always, our goal remains to be the premier relationship banking franchise in Southern California serving small to medium size businesses with intelligence and delivery of superior service," commented Leon Blankstein, ABB's CEO and Director.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net interest income was $34.1 million, a 9% increase compared to the prior quarter and a 10% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Higher average balances of interest earning deposits in other financial institutions led to an increase in interest income compared to the prior quarter and the prior year quarter. In addition, net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 benefitted from the reduction of interest expense compared to the prior quarter.
The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans was 1.11% at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024. A provision of $0.8 million was recorded for the quarter to increase the allowance for credit losses due to growth in the loan portfolio which was offset by the reduction in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments.
For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income was lower compared to the year ended December 31, 2023 mainly due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to 3.32% from 3.13% for the prior quarter and 3.16% for the prior year quarter. This increase compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to an increase in average non-interest bearing deposits funding the increase in average loans. The increase compared to prior year quarter is primarily due to a change in asset mix from lower yielding investment securities to loans and interest earning deposits in other financial institutions. As of December 31, 2024, 61% of the loan portfolio was fixed rate with a weighted average remaining life of 68 months. Approximately 44% of variable rate loans are indexed to prime of which $434 million are adjustable within 90 days of a change in prime. The net interest margin for the month of December 2024 was 3.40%.
Net Interest Income
For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net interest income increased by $2.8 million, or 9%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024 primarily due to a decrease in the cost of deposits, the elimination of borrowings, and growth in interest earning deposits in other financial institutions. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net interest income increased by $3.2 million, or 10%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023. This increase in interest income was attributable to growth in interest earning deposits in other financial institutions and an increase in the average balance of loans. Interest income was further enhanced in the fourth quarter by higher rates on the loan portfolio. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the cost of deposits was 1.28% representing a decrease of 16 bps compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Loan-to-Deposit ratio was 75% and 74% as of December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively.
Provision for Credit Losses
The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|(Figures in $000s)
|Addition (recapture) to allowance for loan losses
$
1,350
$
266
$
1,049
$
1,840
$
3,054
|Addition (recapture) to reserve for unfunded loan commitments
(590
)
(266
)
(490
)
(856
)
344
|Total loan-related provision
$
760
$
-
$
559
$
984
$
3,398
|Addition to allowance for held-to-maturity securities
-
-
-
-
-
|Total provision for credit losses
$
760
$
-
$
559
$
984
$
3,398
Non-Interest Income
The increase in non-interest income compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a reduction of loss on the sale of municipal investment securities. The increase in non-interest income compared to the prior year quarter is primarily due an increase in deposit fees.
For the year ended December 31, 2024, non-interest income decreased $0.8 million or 9% compared to the same period a year ago, primarily due to a reduction in the gain on sale of SBA loans. In 2023, seasoned SBA loans were sold unlike in 2024 when only current production was sold.
Non-Interest Expense
For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, total non-interest expense was comparable to the prior quarter and increased $1.6 million compared to the prior year quarter. This increase compared to prior year quarter was primarily due to increases in the number of full-time equivalent employees leading to rising salary and employee benefit expenses. The efficiency ratio decreased to 48% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 53% for the third quarter of 2024 and remained at 48% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
There were 247 full time equivalent employees at December 31, 2024 compared to 233 a year ago and 248 at September 30, 2024. The Bank has 47 relationship managers in eight offices compared to 48 at September 30, 2024 and 41 at December 31, 2023.
For the year ended December 31, 2024, non-interest expense increased $4.2 million or 6% compared to the same period a year ago, mainly due to increases in salaries and employee benefits commensurate with the increase in full time equivalent employees.
Income Taxes
The effective income tax rate was 28.3% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, 28.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and 27.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
Balance Sheet
For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, total loans increased $127 million, or 5% compared to the prior quarter. The majority of this increase was in owner-occupied commercial real estate loans mainly due to an increase in industrial collateral type loans. The increase in Commercial and Industrial (C&I) loans is mainly due to an increase in line utilization. At December 31, 2024, the utilization rate for the Bank's commercial lines of credit increased to 29% from 26% at September 30, 2024. The following table is the composition of Commercial Real Estate (CRE) loans as of:
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|(Figures in $000s)
|RE - Owner-occupied
$
1,195,845
$
1,130,647
|RE - Non-owner occupied
762,848
736,124
|Construction & Land
95,441
88,669
|Total CRE Loans
$
2,054,135
$
1,955,440
The following table is the composition of the owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans by collateral type:
|as of December 31, 2024
|Owner-occupied
|Non owner-occupied
|(Figures in $000s)
|Industrial
$
709,428
$
327,881
|Office
181,400
100,686
|Retail
22,518
187,767
|Automobile Service Facilities
63,930
22,460
|Contractor's Yard
80,593
6,705
|School
41,995
-
|Storage
-
11,268
|Miscellaneous
95,981
106,080
|Total
$
1,195,845
$
762,848
Total investment securities at December 31, 2024 were $1.1 billion including $545 million (50%) in held-to-maturity (HTM) securities based on book value. The Bank has no non-agency mortgage-backed securities in its portfolio. As of December 31, 2024, the duration of the available-for-sale (AFS) securities portfolio was 5.9 years, compared to 5.7 years as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) increased to $75.6 million as of December 31, 2024 from $59.7 million as of September 30, 2024 as market rates relevant to securities pricing increased. The duration of the held-to-maturity portfolio, which consists primarily of municipal securities, is 7.8 years. As of December 31, 2024, the unrealized after tax loss on HTM securities was $75 million.
Deposits declined by $71 million or 2% to $3.6 billion in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. For the year, new deposit relationships have totaled approximately $148 million from 166 new clients. The Bank's off-balance sheet products of treasury securities held for clients decreased by $57 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 to $197 million. The Bank has no brokered or internet-solicited deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits decreased from 47% of total deposits to 45% of total deposits in the fourth quarter. The cost of deposits for the month of December was 1.22%.
During the fourth quarter of 2024, total assets decreased $80 million, or 1.9%, total loans increased by $127 million, or 4.9%, and total deposits decreased by $71 million, or 1.9%. There were no borrowings at the end of the fourth and third quarters of 2024.
The Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) Term Funding Program ended March 11, 2024 and was paid in full on July 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank has $1.6 billion in borrowing capacity including the FRB discount window and from loans pledged at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.
The Bank announced a Stock Repurchase Program in January 2025 for 227,541 shares that expires January of 2026. As of this date, no shares have been repurchased.
Asset Quality
The following table presents asset quality overview as of the dates indicated:
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|(Figures in $000s)
|Non-performing assets (NPA)
$
7,360
$
6,969
|Loans 90+ days past due and still accruing
-
-
|Total NPA
$
7,360
$
6,969
|NPA as a % of total assets
0.18
%
0.17
%
|Past Due as a % of total loans
0.01
%
0.00
%
|Criticized as a % of total loans
4.31
%
4.48
%
|Classified as a % of total loans
0.96
%
0.90
%
During the fourth quarter of 2024, non-performing assets (NPAs) increased by $0.4 million due to two additional C&I relationships offset by payoffs on another two C&I relationships. As of December 31, 2024, NPAs have a $273 thousand allowance on individually evaluated loans related to seven non-performing C&I loans of which most have a partial guarantee by the state of California or the SBA. The increase in classified loans is mainly due to an addition of three C&I relationships.
The loan portfolio has approximately 10% in office collateral of which the majority is owner-occupied, and substantially all are three stories or under and located in suburban markets.
Our commercial real estate lending is primarily owner-occupied which is not dependent on rent rolls, but reliant on the cash flows of the operating business that occupies the property. C&I and owner-occupied commercial real estate portfolios comprise 61% of total loans while non-owner occupied is only 28% of total loans.
At this time, the Bank estimates that the loan portfolio has two pieces of collateral on commercial properties that have been destroyed by the January fires in Los Angeles county; both properties have adequate insurance coverage.
The following table represents the allowance for credit losses for loans as of and for the dates and periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|(Figures in $000s)
|Balance, beginning of period
$
29,105
$
28,843
$
27,601
$
28,460
$
29,635
|Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL
-
-
-
-
(3,885
)
|Charge-offs
(10
)
(4
)
(200
)
(113
)
(394
)
|Recoveries
3
-
10
261
50
|Net (charge-offs) / recoveries
$
(7
)
$
(4
)
$
(190
)
$
148
$
(344
)
|Provision
1,350
266
1,049
1,840
3,054
|Balance, end of period
$
30,448
$
29,105
$
28,460
$
30,448
$
28,460
|Allowance as a % of loans
1.11
%
1.11
%
1.10
%
1.11
%
1.10
%
The allowance for credit losses for loans increased to $30.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily as a result of growth in the loan portfolio. There was a $10 thousand charge off in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to charge offs of $200 thousand during the prior year quarter. The Bank recovered $258 thousand in the first half of 2024; the majority of which had been charged off in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Bank has seven restructured loans totaling $6.1 million involving borrowers experiencing financial difficulty.
ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK
American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has eight Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona, Inland Empire in Ontario, LA Coastal in Long Beach and San Diego.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains certain forward-looking information about American Business Bank that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on information available at the time of this communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Bank's management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including various risk factors. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
|BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
|December
|September
|December
2024
2024
2023
|Assets:
|Cash and Due from Banks
$
35,544
$
109,214
$
32,354
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
66,073
168,521
10,804
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
71,836
73,265
91,226
|Mortgage Backed Securities
375,402
400,381
413,870
|State and Municipals
76,442
78,504
91,949
|Corporate Bonds
14,594
14,371
14,157
|Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value
538,274
566,521
611,202
|Mortgage Backed Securities
166,915
169,623
178,985
|State and Municipals
377,947
383,483
390,184
|Allowance for Credit Losses, Held-To-Maturity
(55
)
(55
)
(55
)
|Securities Held-to-Maturity, at Amortized Cost,
544,807
553,051
569,114
|Net of Allowance for Credit Losses
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost
15,000
15,000
15,000
|Total Investment Securities
1,098,081
1,134,572
1,195,316
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
2,054,135
1,955,440
1,884,085
|Commercial and Industrial
485,307
461,980
491,698
|Residential Real Estate
201,996
198,259
197,281
|Installment and Other
9,128
7,411
6,577
|Total Loans Receivable
2,750,566
2,623,090
2,579,641
|Allowance for Credit Losses
(30,448
)
(29,105
)
(28,460
)
|Loans Receivable, Net
2,720,118
2,593,985
2,551,181
|Furniture, Equipment and Leasehold Improvements, Net
4,963
4,831
4,589
|Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance
29,943
29,714
28,898
|Other Assets
85,621
79,151
79,582
|Total Assets
$
4,040,343
$
4,119,988
$
3,902,724
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
$
1,644,635
$
1,745,491
$
1,699,560
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
388,154
376,033
388,152
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,315,005
1,297,950
1,145,389
|Certificates of Deposit
296,206
295,865
264,312
|Total Deposits
3,644,000
3,715,339
3,497,413
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
-
-
55,000
|Other Liabilities
41,565
47,107
36,257
|Total Liabilities
$
3,685,565
$
3,762,446
$
3,588,670
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Stock
$
210,345
$
209,679
$
208,048
|Retained Earnings
220,023
207,523
176,747
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss)
(75,590
)
(59,660
)
(70,741
)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
$
354,778
$
357,542
$
314,054
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
4,040,343
$
4,119,988
$
3,902,724
|Standby Letters of Credit
$
47,223
$
46,460
$
43,178
|Per Share Information:
|Common Shares Outstanding
9,102,461
9,101,654
9,041,911
|Book Value Per Share
$
38.98
$
39.28
$
34.73
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
38.98
$
39.28
$
34.73
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
|INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited)
|For the three months ended:
|December
|September
|December
2024
2024
2023
|Interest Income:
|Interest and Fees on Loans
$
36,164
$
35,513
$
33,185
|Interest on Investment Securities
7,087
7,176
7,794
|Interest on Interest Earning Deposits
|in Other Financial Institutions
2,966
2,129
623
|Total Interest Income
46,217
44,818
41,602
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
868
1,220
1,011
|Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits
8,451
9,083
7,027
|Interest on Certificates of Deposits
2,754
2,785
2,443
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|and Other Borrowings
1
363
171
|Total Interest Expense
12,074
13,451
10,652
|Net Interest Income
34,143
31,367
30,950
|Provision for Credit Losses
760
-
559
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
33,383
31,367
30,391
|Non-Interest Income:
|Deposit Fees
1,142
1,108
941
|International Fees
436
433
419
|Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net
(298
)
(587
)
(418
)
|Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net
90
187
-
|Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense)
228
318
498
|Other
709
454
494
|Total Non-Interest Income
2,307
1,913
1,934
|Non-Interest Expense:
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
12,412
12,622
11,182
|Occupancy and Equipment
1,257
1,206
1,207
|Professional Services
2,210
2,172
2,084
|Promotion Expenses
780
720
708
|Other
1,595
1,565
1,444
|Total Non-Interest Expense
18,254
18,285
16,625
|Earnings before income taxes
17,436
14,995
15,700
|Income Tax Expense
4,935
4,215
4,326
|NET INCOME
$
12,501
$
10,780
$
11,374
|Per Share Information:
|Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
1.35
$
1.16
$
1.23
|Earnings Per Share - Diluted
$
1.33
$
1.16
$
1.23
|Weighted Average Shares - Basic
9,280,972
9,279,741
9,221,219
|Weighted Average Shares - Diluted
9,364,220
9,318,868
9,264,224
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
|INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited)
|For the twelve months ended:
|December
|December
2024
2023
|Interest Income:
|Interest and Fees on Loans
$
139,700
$
126,540
|Interest on Investment Securities
29,351
31,230
|Interest on Interest Earning Deposits
|in Other Financial Institutions
6,183
1,363
|Total Interest Income
175,234
159,133
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
4,167
2,353
|Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits
32,698
19,599
|Interest on Certificates of Deposits
10,235
5,698
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|and Other Borrowings
4,165
9,564
|Total Interest Expense
51,265
37,214
|Net Interest Income
123,969
121,919
|Provision for Credit Losses
984
3,398
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
122,985
118,521
|Non-Interest Income:
|Deposit Fees
4,314
3,895
|International Fees
1,692
1,569
|Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net
(1,391
)
(1,070
)
|Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net
346
989
|Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense)
1,045
1,229
|Other
2,018
2,232
|Total Non-Interest Income
8,024
8,844
|Non-Interest Expense:
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
48,735
45,631
|Occupancy and Equipment
4,867
4,800
|Professional Services
8,425
7,951
|Promotion Expenses
2,708
2,548
|Other
6,092
5,721
|Total Non-Interest Expense
70,827
66,651
|Earnings before income taxes
60,182
60,714
|Income Tax Expense
16,905
16,748
|NET INCOME
$
43,277
$
43,966
|Per Share Information:
|Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
4.67
$
4.78
|Earnings Per Share - Diluted
$
4.64
$
4.76
|Weighted Average Shares - Basic
9,264,446
9,191,664
|Weighted Average Shares - Diluted
9,318,759
9,237,873
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
|For the three months ended:
|December 2024
|September 2024
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$
245,966
$
2,966
4.80
%
$
156,041
$
2,129
5.43
%
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
73,241
973
5.31
%
76,670
1,045
5.45
%
|Mortgage Backed Securities
641,499
3,053
1.90
%
650,264
3,032
1.87
%
|State and Municipals
462,644
2,546
2.20
%
470,564
2,582
2.19
%
|Corporate Bonds
16,250
186
4.57
%
16,250
188
4.63
%
|Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity
1,193,634
6,758
2.26
%
1,213,748
6,847
2.26
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
15,000
329
8.76
%
15,000
329
8.76
%
|Total Investment Securities
1,208,634
7,087
2.35
%
1,228,748
7,176
2.34
%
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,969,878
25,124
5.07
%
1,929,129
24,257
5.00
%
|Commercial and Industrial
459,346
7,812
6.77
%
462,791
8,028
6.90
%
|Residential Real Estate
197,932
3,164
6.36
%
196,130
3,164
6.42
%
|Installment and Other
9,509
64
2.69
%
8,349
64
3.03
%
|Total Loans Receivable
2,636,665
36,164
5.46
%
2,596,399
35,513
5.44
%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
$
4,091,265
$
46,217
4.42
%
$
3,981,188
$
44,818
4.41
%
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
1,735,603
-
0.00
%
1,671,657
-
0.00
%
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
367,644
868
0.94
%
394,184
1,220
1.23
%
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,349,195
8,451
2.49
%
1,265,785
9,083
2.85
%
|Certificates of Deposit
289,945
2,754
3.78
%
288,357
2,785
3.84
%
|Total Deposits
3,742,387
12,073
1.28
%
3,619,983
13,088
1.44
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
73
1
4.77
%
25,598
363
5.64
%
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings
2,006,857
12,074
2.39
%
1,973,924
13,451
2.71
%
|Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
3,742,461
$
12,074
1.28
%
$
3,645,581
$
13,451
1.47
%
|Net Interest Income
$
34,143
$
31,367
|Net Interest Rate Spread
3.14
%
2.94
%
|Net Interest Margin
3.32
%
3.13
%
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
|For the three months ended:
|December 2024
|December 2023
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$
245,966
$
2,966
4.80
%
$
46,030
$
623
5.37
%
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
73,241
973
5.31
%
94,837
1,327
5.60
%
|Mortgage Backed Securities
641,499
3,053
1.90
%
684,903
3,246
1.90
%
|State and Municipals
462,644
2,546
2.20
%
493,806
2,720
2.20
%
|Corporate Bonds
16,250
186
4.57
%
16,250
189
4.64
%
|Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity
1,193,634
6,758
2.26
%
1,289,796
7,482
2.32
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
15,000
329
8.76
%
15,000
312
8.32
%
|Total Investment Securities
1,208,634
7,087
2.35
%
1,304,796
7,794
2.39
%
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,969,878
25,124
5.07
%
1,853,087
22,354
4.79
%
|Commercial and Industrial
459,346
7,812
6.77
%
479,579
7,853
6.50
%
|Residential Real Estate
197,932
3,164
6.36
%
187,505
2,916
6.17
%
|Installment and Other
9,509
64
2.69
%
9,250
62
2.64
%
|Total Loans Receivable
2,636,665
36,164
5.46
%
2,529,421
33,185
5.21
%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
$
4,091,265
$
46,217
4.42
%
$
3,880,247
$
41,602
4.20
%
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
1,735,603
-
0.00
%
1,799,457
-
0.00
%
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
367,644
868
0.94
%
372,990
1,011
1.08
%
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,349,195
8,451
2.49
%
1,120,271
7,027
2.49
%
|Certificates of Deposit
289,945
2,754
3.78
%
266,120
2,443
3.64
%
|Total Deposits
3,742,387
12,073
1.28
%
3,558,838
10,481
1.17
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
73
1
4.77
%
11,848
171
5.72
%
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings
2,006,857
12,074
2.39
%
1,771,229
10,652
2.39
%
|Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
3,742,461
$
12,074
1.28
%
$
3,570,686
$
10,652
1.18
%
|Net Interest Income
$
34,143
$
30,950
|Net Interest Rate Spread
3.14
%
3.02
%
|Net Interest Margin
3.32
%
3.16
%
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
|For the twelve months ended:
|December 2024
|December 2023
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$
121,158
$
6,183
5.10
%
$
26,835
$
1,363
5.08
%
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
80,458
4,473
5.56
%
106,160
5,110
4.81
%
|Mortgage Backed Securities
657,108
12,413
1.89
%
702,221
13,224
1.88
%
|State and Municipals
473,922
10,401
2.19
%
499,434
11,017
2.21
%
|Corporate Bonds
16,250
750
4.62
%
16,250
746
4.59
%
|Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity
1,227,738
28,037
2.28
%
1,324,065
30,097
2.27
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
15,000
1,314
8.76
%
15,000
1,133
7.55
%
|Total Investment Securities
1,242,738
29,351
2.36
%
1,339,065
31,230
2.33
%
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,916,601
95,286
4.97
%
1,817,478
85,095
4.68
%
|Commercial and Industrial
468,000
31,667
6.77
%
487,955
30,707
6.29
%
|Residential Real Estate
196,746
12,487
6.35
%
176,706
10,466
5.92
%
|Installment and Other
8,930
260
2.91
%
8,249
272
3.30
%
|Total Loans Receivable
2,590,277
139,700
5.39
%
2,490,388
126,540
5.08
%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
$
3,954,173
$
175,234
4.36
%
$
3,856,288
$
159,133
4.07
%
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
1,665,890
-
0.00
%
1,795,649
-
0.00
%
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
382,057
4,167
1.09
%
319,939
2,353
0.74
%
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,221,916
32,698
2.68
%
1,080,044
19,599
1.81
%
|Certificates of Deposit
273,882
10,235
3.74
%
175,519
5,698
3.25
%
|Total Deposits
3,543,745
47,100
1.33
%
3,371,151
27,650
0.82
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
77,452
4,165
5.38
%
190,992
9,564
5.01
%
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings
1,955,307
51,265
2.62
%
1,766,494
37,214
2.11
%
|Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
3,621,197
$
51,265
1.42
%
$
3,562,143
$
37,214
1.04
%
|Net Interest Income
$
123,969
$
121,919
|Net Interest Rate Spread
2.94
%
3.03
%
|Net Interest Margin
3.14
%
3.16
%
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited)
|December
|September
|December
2024
2024
2023
|Performance Ratios:
|Quarterly:
|Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
1.21
%
1.07
%
1.17
%
|Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
14.03
%
12.64
%
16.05
%
|Efficiency Ratio
48.07
%
53.20
%
48.45
%
|Year-to-Date
|Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
1.08
%
1.04
%
1.13
%
|Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
13.02
%
12.66
%
15.70
%
|Efficiency Ratio
52.46
%
54.13
%
50.82
%
|Capital Adequacy:
|Total Risk Based Capital Ratio
13.02
%
12.99
%
12.37
%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.14
%
12.11
%
11.47
%
|Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio
12.14
%
12.11
%
11.47
%
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
10.21
%
10.17
%
9.64
%
|Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets
8.78
%
8.68
%
8.05
%
|Asset Quality Overview
|Non-Performing Loans
$
7,360
$
6,969
$
7,859
|Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing
-
-
-
|Total Non-Performing Loans
7,360
6,969
7,859
|Loans Modified with Financial Difficulty
$
6,073
$
4,120
$
231
|Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
-
|ACL / Loans Receivable
1.11
%
1.11
%
1.10
%
|Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable
0.27
%
0.27
%
0.30
%
|Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets
0.18
%
0.17
%
0.20
%
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) quarterly
$
7
$
4
$
190
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date
$
(148
)
$
(155
)
$
344
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date / Average
(0.01
%)
(0.01
%)
0.01
%
|Loans Receivable
Contacts
Karen Schoenbaum
EVP/CFO
(213) 430-4000
www.americanbb.bank