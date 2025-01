Medidata requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20250116503803 issued January 16, 2025 "Medidata's Patient Experience Recognized as Sustainability Solution by the European Union, Paving the Way for Greener Clinical Trials" be killed.

The release was issued in error by Medidata.

A replacement release will not be issued.

