PR Newswire
29.01.2025 17:18 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

Date: 29 January 2025

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Daren Morris

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (Director)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each

ISIN: GB0002258472

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£7.39099

£7.51

£7.38325

1,000

925

3,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

4,925

£36,487.49

e)

Date of the transaction

29 January 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

MUFG Corporate Governance, Company Secretary

Tel: 0333 300 1950


