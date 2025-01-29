Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29
Date: 29 January 2025
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Daren Morris
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR (Director)
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0002258472
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£7.39099
£7.51
£7.38325
1,000
925
3,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
4,925
£36,487.49
e)
Date of the transaction
29 January 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification
MUFG Corporate Governance, Company Secretary
Tel: 0333 300 1950