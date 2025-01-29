Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64
Frankfurt
29.01.25
15:29 Uhr
3,260 Euro
+0,020
+0,62 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
29.01.2025
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

29 January 2025

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 45,765 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 276.773 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury.

Total Voting Rights

Following this transaction, the Company's issued share capital is 334,363,825 Ordinary Shares, of which 49,704,728 shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 284,659,097 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the purposes of calculating whether or not they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Cavendish Securities plc +44 (0)20 7397 8900

Tunga Chigovanyika

Andrew Worne

Redwheel +44 (0)20 7227 6000

James Aylett

Montfort Communications RWC@montfort.london

Gay Collins +44 (0) 7798 626282

Toto Reissland-Burghart +44 (0) 7976 098139

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


