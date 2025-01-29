Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019
Stuttgart
29.01.25
14:16 Uhr
3,440 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
29.01.2025 20:22 Uhr
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding forward looking statements on the expectations for the year 2025

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding forward looking statements on the expectations for the year 2025 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding forward looking statements on the expectations for the year 2025 
29-Jan-2025 / 18:51 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding forward looking statements on the expectations for the year 2025 
DATE: January 29, 2025 
 
As per Article 10 of the "Communiqué on Material Events Disclosure" (II-15.1) of Capital Markets Board, T. Garanti 
Bankasi A.S has announced its forward looking statements regarding the expectations for the year 2025. Attached please 
find the related presentation. For more information, please visit Garanti Investor Relations website (https:// 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com/en/). 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Announcement regarding forward looking statements on the expectations for the year 2025 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 373608 
EQS News ID:  2077437 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2077437&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2025 13:51 ET (18:51 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
