WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $384 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $295 million, or $1.43 per share, last year.Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $769 million or $3.67 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 21.2% to $2.866 billion from $2.365 billion last year.ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $384 Mln. vs. $295 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.83 vs. $1.43 last year. -Revenue: $2.866 Bln vs. $2.365 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX