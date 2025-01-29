Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Geheimtipp: Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Uran!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.01.2025 22:54 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enfinity Global Expands U.S. Portfolio with 425 MW of Battery Energy Storage in Texas, Construction Planned to Start in 2025

Finanznachrichten News

MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfinity Global Inc., a leader in renewable energy, today announced the expansion of its battery energy storage systems (BESS) portfolio with two new projects in Texas, with a total power capacity of 425 MW. The projects are expected to start construction in the second and fourth quarters of 2025. These additions bring Enfinity's BESS pipeline in the U.S. to 6.6 GW, underscoring the company's dedication to deploying innovative energy solutions to meet the growing load demands in key markets and segments such as AI and manufacturing. Enfinity Global is expected to invest over $7 Billion and create over 5,000 construction jobs in this sector alone in the next few years.

Enfinity Global logo

The projects, with a combined storage capacity of 850 MWh and a two-hour duration, are strategically located in ERCOT's Houston and Dallas zones. ERCOT is experiencing unprecedented load growth, increasing the need for more renewables paired with BESS. Once operational, these projects are expected to help stabilize the ERCOT grid and support renewable energy expansion to meet Texas' rising electricity demand, largely driven by new AI-driven data centers.

Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global, commented, "We are proud to invest, power, and enable technology at an unprecedented speed, cost, and functionality in the race for global competitiveness. All while creating new jobs and making substantial investments in the United States economy."

Enfinity Global is a rapidly expanding U.S.-based IPP. Its current portfolio in the U.S. includes 400 MW in operational assets, 19 GW of solar PV and energy storage under development, plus an additional 37 GW in negotiation. The company expects to have over 1 GW of solar and storage assets operational and under construction in the country this year.

Ricardo Díaz, CEO of Enfinity Global Americas, stated, "Enfinity's proven capabilities with in-house greenfield development has allowed us to expand into executing stand-alone BESS projects. This positions us to play a key role in strengthening and balancing ERCOT power grids and create value-accretive investment opportunities for Enfinity and our financial partners."

About Enfinity

Enfinity Global is a leading U.S.-based renewable energy and sustainability services company established in 2019. The company owns 32.1 GW portfolio of renewable energy and storage projects, including operational, under-construction, and development assets, with an additional 37 GW under negotiation across U.S.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1907378/Enfinity_Global_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enfinity-global-expands-us-portfolio-with-425-mw-of-battery-energy-storage-in-texas-construction-planned-to-start-in-2025-302363799.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
DAX. Nach den Hochs die Korrektur?
Die Lage der deutschen Wirtschaft darf untertrieben gesagt als katastrophal betrachtet werden, laut der Industriestaaten-Organisation OECD wird diese so langsam wachsen wie keine andere entwickelte Wirtschaftsnation.

Zudem herrscht aufgrund der Zunahme von geopolitischen Konflikten Unsicherheit. Dennoch konnte der deutsche Leitindex DAX ein neues Allzeithoch bei 21.531 Punkten verbuchen.

Doch die Stimmen in Bezug auf eine fällige Korrektur, zumindest zurück auf den seit August 2024 etablierten Aufwärtstrend bei aktuell rund 20.000 Punkten, werden lauter.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport zeigen wir Ihnen Strategien und Ideen auf, wie Sie sich gegen mögliche Kursverluste mit Instrumenten wie Optionsscheinen oder Zertifikaten schützen können.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren aktuellen Report an
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.