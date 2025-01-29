WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK):Earnings: $0.7 million in Q1 vs. $268.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q1 vs. $0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Tetra Tech Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.33 per share Revenue: $1.197 billion in Q1 vs. $1.015 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX