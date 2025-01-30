WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc (WM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $598 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $493 million, or $1.22 per share, last year.Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $688 million or $1.70 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.9% to $5.893 billion from $5.127 billion last year.Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $598 Mln. vs. $493 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue: $5.893 Bln vs. $5.127 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX