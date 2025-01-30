AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands remained negative and steady at the start of the year, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.The producer sentiment index stood at -1.6 in January, the same as in December. Moreover, the latest score is still slightly below the long-term average of -1.3.Manufacturers were less negative about their order portfolio but also less positive about expected activity and more negative about stocks of finished products, the survey said.Producer confidence was negative in most sectors in January, while manufacturers in wood and building materials were the most positive of the major sectors.On a positive note, the number of producers expecting their production to increase in the next three months was greater than the number expecting a decrease in production.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX