Donnerstag, 30.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
30.01.2025 08:31 Uhr
132 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 29 January 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            326.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            310.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            319.9549p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,812,422 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,234,028.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/01/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 319.9549

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
147                326.00      08:24:28          00073349935TRLO0      XLON 
893                326.50      09:01:25          00073351052TRLO0      XLON 
1040               326.50      09:01:25          00073351053TRLO0      XLON 
1057               325.00      09:03:27          00073351105TRLO0      XLON 
986                326.00      09:56:40          00073352933TRLO0      XLON 
25                326.00      09:56:40          00073352934TRLO0      XLON 
1013               326.00      09:56:40          00073352935TRLO0      XLON 
200                325.50      10:27:03          00073354049TRLO0      XLON 
722                325.50      10:27:03          00073354050TRLO0      XLON 
75                326.50      10:46:19          00073354677TRLO0      XLON 
1038               326.50      12:04:25          00073356043TRLO0      XLON 
706                326.50      13:25:45          00073358915TRLO0      XLON 
1064               326.50      13:25:45          00073358916TRLO0      XLON 
869                326.50      13:25:45          00073358917TRLO0      XLON 
934                326.50      13:25:45          00073358918TRLO0      XLON 
1037               326.50      13:25:45          00073358919TRLO0      XLON 
946                326.50      13:25:45          00073358920TRLO0      XLON 
916                326.50      13:25:45          00073358921TRLO0      XLON 
927                326.50      13:25:45          00073358922TRLO0      XLON 
994                326.50      13:25:45          00073358923TRLO0      XLON 
5                 326.50      13:25:45          00073358924TRLO0      XLON 
1128               326.00      13:26:19          00073358987TRLO0      XLON 
1119               325.50      13:26:51          00073359014TRLO0      XLON 
988                324.00      13:31:14          00073359182TRLO0      XLON 
310                322.00      13:50:20          00073359920TRLO0      XLON 
1101               321.00      13:50:51          00073359964TRLO0      XLON 
487                320.00      13:55:43          00073360127TRLO0      XLON 
515                322.00      14:10:01          00073360639TRLO0      XLON 
549                322.00      14:10:01          00073360640TRLO0      XLON 
514                322.00      14:10:01          00073360641TRLO0      XLON 
1010               322.00      14:31:01          00073361584TRLO0      XLON 
921                322.00      14:31:01          00073361585TRLO0      XLON 
1027               321.50      14:40:48          00073362627TRLO0      XLON 
400                321.50      14:40:48          00073362628TRLO0      XLON 
360                321.50      14:40:48          00073362629TRLO0      XLON 
1011               320.50      14:41:30          00073362856TRLO0      XLON 
1057               321.00      14:49:43          00073363635TRLO0      XLON 
600                321.00      14:49:43          00073363636TRLO0      XLON 
395                321.00      14:49:43          00073363637TRLO0      XLON 
344                318.50      14:59:18          00073364260TRLO0      XLON 
641                318.50      14:59:18          00073364261TRLO0      XLON 
144                317.50      15:07:12          00073364765TRLO0      XLON 
918                317.50      15:07:12          00073364766TRLO0      XLON 
1068               317.00      15:20:44          00073365802TRLO0      XLON 
1045               317.00      15:23:30          00073365915TRLO0      XLON 
375                317.00      15:31:22          00073366218TRLO0      XLON 
383                317.00      15:32:39          00073366322TRLO0      XLON 
104                317.00      15:32:39          00073366323TRLO0      XLON 
857                317.00      15:45:46          00073367036TRLO0      XLON 
924                317.00      15:45:46          00073367037TRLO0      XLON 
854                314.00      15:48:27          00073367354TRLO0      XLON 
180                314.00      15:48:37          00073367365TRLO0      XLON 
213                313.50      15:52:49          00073367608TRLO0      XLON 
951                313.50      15:53:19          00073367626TRLO0      XLON 
124                313.50      15:53:58          00073367657TRLO0      XLON 
541                313.50      15:53:58          00073367658TRLO0      XLON 
250                312.50      16:00:33          00073368242TRLO0      XLON 
714                312.50      16:00:33          00073368243TRLO0      XLON 
1018               313.00      16:00:33          00073368244TRLO0      XLON 
291                312.00      16:00:37          00073368255TRLO0      XLON 
390                312.00      16:00:41          00073368270TRLO0      XLON 
262                312.00      16:01:07          00073368310TRLO0      XLON 
203                312.50      16:07:12          00073368689TRLO0      XLON 
400                312.50      16:07:12          00073368690TRLO0      XLON 
200                312.50      16:07:12          00073368691TRLO0      XLON 
215                312.50      16:07:12          00073368692TRLO0      XLON 
892                312.00      16:08:10          00073368808TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

63                310.50      16:11:40          00073369003TRLO0      XLON 
1241               310.50      16:11:40          00073369004TRLO0      XLON 
1300               310.50      16:11:40          00073369005TRLO0      XLON 
191                311.00      16:22:02          00073369829TRLO0      XLON 
412                311.50      16:22:03          00073369831TRLO0      XLON 
114                311.50      16:22:03          00073369832TRLO0      XLON 
113                311.50      16:22:03          00073369833TRLO0      XLON 
800                311.50      16:22:03          00073369834TRLO0      XLON 
100                311.50      16:22:03          00073369835TRLO0      XLON 
109                311.50      16:22:03          00073369836TRLO0      XLON 
648                311.50      16:22:03          00073369837TRLO0      XLON 
316                311.50      16:22:03          00073369838TRLO0      XLON 
279                311.00      16:22:20          00073369893TRLO0      XLON 
727                311.00      16:23:02          00073369930TRLO0      XLON

-ENDS-

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 100+ companies, 18 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 61% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Revolut, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600 million to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  373604 
EQS News ID:  2077401 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2077401&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
