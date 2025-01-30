Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.01.2025
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
WKN: LYX0CB | ISIN: FR0010524777
Dow Jones News
30.01.2025 09:43 Uhr
Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist (NRJU LN) 
Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
30-Jan-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 29-Jan-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.2531 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23825579 
CODE: NRJU LN 
ISIN: FR0010524777 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010524777 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NRJU LN 
Sequence No.:  373627 
EQS News ID:  2077553 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2077553&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2025 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
