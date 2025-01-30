DJ Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (SADA LN) Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2025 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 29-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 36.2766 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3633456 CODE: SADA LN ISIN: LU2300294589 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300294589 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SADA LN Sequence No.: 373835 EQS News ID: 2077991

January 30, 2025 03:27 ET (08:27 GMT)