Q4'24
Q4'23
Q3'24
FY 2024
FY 2023
Revenue (mil)
$
753
$
671
$
737
$
2,820
$
2,676
GAAP EPS
$
0.90
$
0.72
$
0.89
$
3.32
$
2.73
Non-GAAP EPS
$
0.95
$
0.79
$
0.90
$
3.22
$
2.93
Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $753 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 of which $561 million was in Semiconductor Test and $98 million in Robotics. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $146.3 million or $0.90 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradyne's net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $155.0 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, which excluded acquired intangible asset amortization, restructuring and other charges, amortization on our investment in Technoprobe, pension mark-to-market, and included the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.
"Our Q4 results were toward the high end of our guidance range, driven by demand in our Semi Test business. For the quarter, AI compute and related memory remained strong while Mobile and Auto/Industrial exceeded our expectations," said Teradyne CEO, Greg Smith. "In 2025, we expect year-over-year revenue acceleration with improving conditions in our test businesses. We expect the secular growth opportunities in AI compute and memory to remain, and we will continue to invest into these areas. Additionally, we plan to strategically realign our Robotics business to enhance customer experience and drive operational efficiency. Over the mid-term, we expect that this realignment will support our growth and profitability objectives."
Guidance for the first quarter of 2025 is revenue of $660 million to $700 million, with GAAP net income of $0.48 to $0.59 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $0.58 to $0.68 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization, amortization on our investment in Technoprobe, restructuring and other costs, as well as the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.
Note that the Semiconductor Test segment revenue includes the results of the Integrated Systems Test ("IST") component, with product lines for system level and hard disk drive testing, that was previously included in our System Test segment results. IST contributed $19 million to Semiconductor Test in the fourth quarter.
Non-GAAP Results
In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income exclude acquired intangible assets amortization, restructuring and other, pension actuarial gains and losses, stock compensation modification expense, gains and losses on foreign exchange options in connection with acquisitions and divestitures, gain on sale of business, legal settlement, discrete income tax adjustments, and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne's baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne's current core business or future outlook. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne's business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne's competitors. Non-GAAP diluted shares include the impact of Teradyne's call option on its shares. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne's financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne's results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on "Investor Relations" and then selecting "Financials" and the "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.
About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its test solutions for semiconductors and electronics products enable Teradyne's customers to consistently deliver on their quality standards. Its advanced robotics business includes collaborative robots and mobile robots that support manufacturing and warehouse operations for companies of all sizes. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements including statements regarding Teradyne's future business prospects, financial performance or position and results of operations. You can identify forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "goal" or other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release address various matters, including statements regarding Teradyne's financial guidance. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to, macroeconomic factors and slowdowns or downturns in economic conditions generally and in the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; a slowdown or inability in the development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Robotics business; the impact of increased research and development spending; the impact of epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19; the impact of a supply shortage on our supply chain and contract manufacturers; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; unexpected cash needs; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend or the repurchase of common stock is not in Teradyne's best interests; changes to U.S. or global tax regulations or guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed by the U.S. or China; the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei, HiSilicon and other customers or potential customers; the impact of U.S. Department Commerce export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China; the impact of the current conflicts in Israel; the impact of regulations published by the U.S. Department of Commerce relating to semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment destined for certain end uses in China.
The risks included above are not exhaustive. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with Teradyne, please refer to Teradyne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Many of these factors are macroeconomic in nature and are, therefore, beyond Teradyne's control. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release which speak only as to the date of this press release. Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.
TERADYNE, INC. REPORT FOR FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER OF 2024
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 29,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Net revenues
$
752,884
$
737,298
$
670,600
$
2,819,880
$
2,676,298
Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (1)
305,597
300,784
291,055
1,170,953
1,139,550
Gross profit
447,287
436,514
379,545
1,648,927
1,536,748
Operating expenses:
Selling and administrative (2)
155,739
157,649
142,336
617,047
577,315
Engineering and development
128,387
117,474
102,207
460,876
418,089
Acquired intangible assets amortization
4,656
4,748
4,651
18,764
18,999
Restructuring and other (3)
4,554
4,578
6,027
15,571
21,277
Loss (gain) on sale of business (4)
367
-
-
(57,119
)
-
Operating expenses
293,703
284,449
255,221
1,055,139
1,035,680
Income from operations
153,584
152,065
124,324
593,788
501,068
Interest and other (income) expense (5)
(4,213
)
(6,919
)
(15,482
)
(15,298
)
(24,504
)
Income before income taxes and equity in net earnings of affiliate
157,797
158,984
139,806
609,086
525,572
Income tax provision
5,408
12,260
22,752
59,503
76,820
Income before equity in net earnings of affiliate
152,389
146,724
117,054
549,583
448,752
Equity in net earnings of affiliate
(6,136
)
(1,075
)
-
(7,211
)
-
Net income
$
146,253
$
145,649
$
117,054
$
542,372
$
448,752
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.90
$
0.89
$
0.77
$
3.41
$
2.91
Diluted
$
0.90
$
0.89
$
0.72
$
3.32
$
2.73
Weighted average common shares - basic
162,478
163,002
152,812
159,083
154,310
Weighted average common shares - diluted (6)
163,184
164,253
162,106
163,314
164,304
Cash dividend declared per common share
$
0.12
$
0.12
$
0.11
$
0.48
$
0.44
(1)
Cost of revenues includes:
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 29,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
$
3,406
$
6,078
$
5,289
$
18,921
$
28,358
Legal settlement
-
3,600
-
3,600
-
Sale of previously written down inventory
(441
)
(472
)
(1,115
)
(2,227
)
(5,161
)
$
2,965
$
9,206
$
4,174
$
20,294
$
23,197
(2)
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, selling and administrative expenses included an equity charge of $1.7 million for the modification of Teradyne executives' retirement agreements. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, selling and administrative expenses included an equity charge of $5.9 million for the modification of Teradyne's retired CEO's outstanding equity awards in connection with his February 1, 2023, retirement.
(3)
Restructuring and other consists of:
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 29,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Lease terminations
$
1,284
$
-
$
-
$
1,284
$
-
Employee severance
378
1,280
2,892
5,234
14,727
Acquisition and divestiture related expenses
-
-
3,132
2,214
3,132
Contract termination
-
-
-
-
1,511
Other
2,892
3,298
3
6,840
1,907
$
4,554
$
4,578
$
6,027
$
15,572
$
21,277
(4)
On May 27, 2024, Teradyne sold Teradyne's Device Interface Solution ("DIS") business, a component of the Semiconductor Test segment, to Technoprobe S.p.A. ("Technoprobe"), for $85.0 million, net of cash and cash equivalents sold and a working capital adjustment.
(5)
Interest and other includes:
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 29,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Pension actuarial losses (gains)
$
(1,842
)
$
(2,262
)
$
2,575
$
(4,355
)
$
2,703
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange option
-
-
(7,464
)
9,765
(7,464
)
(6)
Under GAAP, when calculating diluted earnings per share, convertible debt must be assumed to have converted if the effect on EPS would be dilutive. Diluted shares assume the conversion of the convertible debt as the effect would be dilutive. Accordingly, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, 0.2 million shares have been included in diluted shares. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, 0.6 million shares have been included in diluted shares. For the quarters ended September 29, 2024, and December 31, 2023, diluted shares included 0.5 million, and 8.6 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, diluted shares included 3.6 million and 8.9 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
553,354
$
757,571
Marketable securities
46,312
62,154
Accounts receivable, net
471,426
422,124
Inventories, net
298,492
309,974
Prepayments
429,086
548,970
Other current assets
17,727
37,992
Current assets held for sale
-
23,250
Total current assets
1,816,397
2,162,035
Property, plant and equipment, net
508,171
445,492
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
70,185
73,417
Marketable securities
124,121
117,434
Deferred tax assets
222,438
175,775
Retirement plans assets
11,994
11,504
Equity method investment
494,494
-
Other assets
49,620
38,580
Acquired intangible assets, net
15,927
35,404
Goodwill
395,367
415,652
Assets held for sale
-
11,531
Total assets
$
3,708,714
$
3,486,824
Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
134,792
$
180,131
Accrued employees' compensation and withholdings
204,991
191,750
Deferred revenue and customer advances
107,710
99,804
Other accrued liabilities
90,777
114,712
Operating lease liabilities
18,699
17,522
Income taxes payable
67,610
48,653
Current liabilities held for sale
-
7,379
Total current liabilities
624,579
659,951
Retirement plans liabilities
133,338
132,090
Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances
40,505
37,282
Long-term other accrued liabilities
7,442
19,998
Deferred tax liabilities
1,038
183
Long-term operating lease liabilities
57,922
65,092
Long-term income taxes payable
24,596
44,331
Liabilities held for sale
-
2,000
Total liabilities
889,420
960,927
Shareholders' equity
2,819,294
2,525,897
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,708,714
$
3,486,824
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
146,253
$
117,054
$
542,372
$
448,752
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
26,497
23,260
100,977
92,118
Stock-based compensation
14,855
12,443
60,122
57,682
Equity in net earnings of affiliate
6,136
-
7,211
-
Amortization
4,631
4,685
18,764
18,768
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
3,406
5,289
18,922
28,358
Loss (gain) on sale of business
367
-
(57,119
)
-
Deferred taxes
(20,099
)
(13,616
)
(46,360
)
(37,642
)
Retirement plan actuarial losses (gains)
(1,842
)
2,575
(4,355
)
2,703
Losses (gains) on investments
(83
)
(11,756
)
10,056
(14,915
)
Other
2,751
(811
)
(2,290
)
(955
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
12,607
40,786
(52,659
)
70,977
Inventories
(2,420
)
(1,068
)
8,707
5,327
Prepayments and other assets
58,016
20,881
119,454
(43,101
)
Accounts payable and other liabilities
9,279
42,783
(54,386
)
46,782
Deferred revenue and customer advances
8,552
(7,693
)
12,176
(57,210
)
Retirement plans contributions
(1,645
)
(1,794
)
(5,814
)
(5,492
)
Income taxes
15,296
15,762
(3,602
)
(26,921
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
282,557
248,780
672,176
585,231
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(57,385
)
(44,336
)
(198,095
)
(159,642
)
Purchases of marketable securities
(10,700
)
(24,120
)
(45,796
)
(161,906
)
Purchases of investments in businesses
(5,000
)
-
(532,060
)
-
Issuance of convertible loan
-
-
-
(5,000
)
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
5,190
13,595
38,353
85,042
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
436
24,438
24,035
61,401
Proceeds from the sale of a business, net of cash and cash equivalents sold
-
-
90,348
-
Proceeds from life insurance
-
-
873
460
Net cash used for investing activities
(67,459
)
(30,423
)
(622,342
)
(179,645
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchase of common stock
(143,521
)
(50,749
)
(198,574
)
(397,241
)
Dividend payments
(19,487
)
(16,797
)
(76,423
)
(67,878
)
Payments related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards
(267
)
(202
)
(14,100
)
(20,788
)
Payments of borrowings on revolving credit facility
-
-
(185,000
)
-
Payments of convertible debt principal
-
(23,529
)
-
(50,264
)
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility
-
-
185,000
-
Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans
65
175
37,330
34,259
Net cash used for financing activities
(163,210
)
(91,102
)
(251,767
)
(501,912
)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(8,570
)
(6,645
)
(2,284
)
(876
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
43,318
120,610
(204,217
)
(97,202
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
510,036
636,961
757,571
854,773
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
553,354
$
757,571
$
553,354
$
757,571
GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
December 31,
% of Net
September 29,
% of Net
December 31,
% of Net
Net revenues
$
752.9
$
737.3
$
670.6
Gross profit - GAAP
447.3
59.4
%
436.5
59.2
%
379.5
56.6
%
Legal settlement (1)
-
-
3.6
0.5
%
-
-
Gross profit - non-GAAP
447.3
59.4
%
440.1
59.7
%
379.5
56.6
%
Income from operations - GAAP
153.6
20.4
%
152.1
20.6
%
124.3
18.5
%
Acquired intangible assets amortization
4.7
0.6
%
4.7
0.6
%
4.7
0.7
%
Restructuring and other (2)
4.6
0.6
%
4.6
0.6
%
6.0
0.9
%
Legal settlement (1)
-
-
3.6
0.5
%
-
-
Loss (Gain) on sale of business (3)
0.4
0.0
%
-
-
-
-
Income from operations - non-GAAP
$
163.2
21.7
%
$
165.0
22.4
%
$
135.0
20.1
%
Net Income
Net Income
Net Income
December 31,
% of Net
Basic
Diluted
September 29,
% of Net
Basic
Diluted
December 31,
% of Net
Basic
Diluted
Net income - GAAP
$
146.3
19.4
%
$
0.90
$
0.90
$
145.6
19.7
%
$
0.89
$
0.89
$
117.1
17.5
%
$
0.77
$
0.72
Amortization of equity method investment
8.0
1.1
%
0.05
0.05
2.4
0.3
%
0.01
0.01
-
-
-
-
Acquired intangible assets amortization
4.7
0.6
%
0.03
0.03
4.7
0.6
%
0.03
0.03
4.7
0.7
%
0.03
0.03
Restructuring and other (2)
4.6
0.6
%
0.03
0.03
4.6
0.6
%
0.03
0.03
6.0
0.9
%
0.04
0.04
Loss (gain) on sale of business (3)
0.4
0.1
%
0.00
0.00
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Legal settlement (1)
-
-
-
-
3.6
0.5
%
0.02
0.02
-
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange option
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7.5
)
-1.1
%
-
(0.05
)
Pension mark-to-market adjustment (4)
(1.8
)
-0.2
%
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(2.3
)
-0.3
%
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
2.6
0.4
%
0.02
0.02
Exclude discrete tax adjustments
(8.0
)
-1.1
%
(0.05
)
(0.05
)
(8.9
)
-1.2
%
(0.05
)
(0.05
)
3.3
0.5
%
0.02
0.02
Non-GAAP tax adjustments
0.9
0.1
%
0.01
0.01
(2.1
)
-0.3
%
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
1.0
0.1
%
0.01
0.01
Net income - non-GAAP
$
155.0
20.6
%
$
0.95
$
0.95
$
147.6
20.0
%
$
0.91
$
0.90
$
127.2
19.0
%
$
0.83
$
0.79
GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic
162.5
163.0
152.8
GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted (6)
163.2
164.3
162.1
Exclude dilutive shares related to convertible note transaction
-
-
(0.2
)
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted
163.2
164.3
161.9
(1)
For the quarter ended September 29, 2024, legal settlement includes charges for a settlement following a judgment against the Company for infringement of expired patents.
(2)
Restructuring and other consists of:
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 29,
December 31,
Lease terminations
$
1.3
$
-
$
-
Employee severance
0.4
1.3
2.9
Acquisition and divestiture related expenses
-
-
3.1
Other
2.9
3.3
-
$
4.6
$
4.6
$
6.0
(3)
On May 27, 2024, Teradyne sold DIS, a component of the Semiconductor Test segment, to Technoprobe, for $85.0 million, net of cash and cash equivalents sold and a working capital adjustment.
(4)
For the quarters ended December 31, 2024, September 29, 2024, and December 31, 2023, adjustments to exclude actuarial gains and losses, respectively, recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting.
(5)
For the quarters ended September 29, 2024, and December 31, 2023, non-GAAP weighted average diluted common shares included 0.5 million and 8.6 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction.
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
% of Net
December 31,
% of Net
Net Revenues
$
2,819.9
$
2,676.3
Gross profit - GAAP
1,648.9
58.5
%
1,536.7
57.4
%
Legal settlement (1)
3.6
0.1
%
-
-
Gross profit - non-GAAP
1,652.5
58.6
%
1,536.7
57.4
%
Income from operations - GAAP
593.8
21.1
%
501.1
18.7
%
Acquired intangible assets amortization
18.8
0.7
%
19.0
0.7
%
Restructuring and other (2)
15.6
0.6
%
21.3
0.8
%
Legal settlement (1)
3.6
0.1
%
-
-
Equity modification charge (3)
1.7
0.1
%
5.9
0.2
%
Loss (gain) on sale of business (4)
(57.1
)
-2.0
%
-
-
Income from operations - non-GAAP
$
576.3
20.4
%
$
547.3
20.4
%
Net Income
Net Income
December 31,
% of Net
Basic
Diluted
December 31,
% of Net
Basic
Diluted
Net income - GAAP
$
542.4
19.2
%
$
3.39
$
3.32
$
448.8
16.8
%
$
2.91
$
2.73
Acquired intangible assets amortization
18.8
0.7
%
0.12
0.11
19.0
0.7
%
0.12
0.12
Restructuring and other (2)
15.6
0.6
%
0.10
0.10
21.8
0.8
%
0.14
0.13
Amortization of equity method investment
10.4
0.4
%
0.07
0.06
-
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange option
9.8
0.3
%
0.06
0.06
(7.5
)
-0.3
%
(0.05
)
(0.05
)
Legal settlement (1)
3.6
0.1
%
0.02
0.02
-
-
-
-
Equity modification charge (3)
1.7
0.1
%
0.01
0.01
5.9
0.2
%
0.04
0.04
Pension mark-to-market adjustment (5)
(4.4
)
-0.2
%
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
2.7
0.1
%
0.02
0.02
Loss (gain) on sale of business (4)
(57.1
)
-2.0
%
(0.36
)
(0.35
)
-
-
-
-
Exclude discrete tax adjustments
(8.7
)
-0.3
%
(0.05
)
(0.05
)
(3.4
)
-0.1
%
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
Non-GAAP tax adjustments
(6.9
)
-0.2
%
(0.04
)
(0.04
)
(7.7
)
-0.3
%
(0.05
)
(0.05
)
Convertible share adjustment (6)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.01
Net income - non-GAAP
$
525.1
18.6
%
$
3.29
$
3.22
$
479.6
17.9
%
$
3.11
$
2.93
GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic
159.8
154.3
GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted (6)
163.3
164.3
Exclude dilutive shares from convertible note
-
(0.6
)
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted
163.3
163.7
(1)
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, a legal settlement includes charges for a settlement following a judgment against the Company for infringement of expired patents.
(2)
Restructuring and other consists of:
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Employee severance
$
5.2
$
14.8
Acquisition and divestiture related expenses
2.2
3.1
Lease terminations
1.3
-
Contract termination
-
1.5
Other
6.8
1.9
$
15.6
$
21.3
(3)
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, selling and administrative expenses included an equity charge of $1.7 million for the modification of Teradyne's executives' retirement agreements. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, selling and administrative expenses included an equity charge of $5.9 million for the modification of Teradyne's retired CEO's outstanding equity awards in connection with his February 1, 2023, retirement.
(4)
On May 27, 2024, Teradyne sold DIS, a component of the Semiconductor Test segment, to Technoprobe, for $85.0 million, net of cash and cash equivalents sold and a working capital adjustment.
(5)
For twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, adjustments to exclude actuarial gains and losses, respectively, recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting.
(6)
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, non-GAAP weighted average diluted common shares included 3.6 million and 8.9 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of First Quarter 2025 guidance:
GAAP and non-GAAP first quarter revenue guidance:
$660 million
to
$700 million
GAAP net income per diluted share
$
0.48
$
0.59
Exclude acquired intangible assets amortization
0.03
0.03
Exclude restructuring and other charges
0.03
0.03
Exclude equity method investment amortization
0.05
0.05
Non-GAAP tax adjustments
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
$
0.58
$
0.68
For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Teradyne's homepage at http://www.teradyne.com.
