RED BLUFF, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTC Pink: CRSB) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

The Company reported net income of $1,809,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to net income of $1,892,000 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.18 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.24 for the same period last year.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported a net loss of $785,000 compared to net income of $7,371,000 for the same period last year. Diluted loss per share was $(0.51) for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to earnings per share of $4.84 for the same period last year. The net loss for the year was primarily due to the charge-off of three related agricultural loans in the aggregate amount of $9.4 million during the third quarter of 2024.

President and CEO, Matt Moseley stated, "We reported a strong fourth quarter with $1.8 million in net income, a 1.08% return on average assets and a 17.28% return on average equity. This morning, Plumas Bancorp and Cornerstone Community Bancorp jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement. We are excited about the opportunity to join forces with Plumas, bringing our banks together to carry on our focus of providing our customers, employees and all of our stakeholders with superior products, services and support."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased to $5,170,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to $5,439,000 for the same quarter last year. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net interest income decreased to $19,582,000 compared to $21,805,000 for the same period last year.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.23% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to 3.55% for the same quarter of last year. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.09% compared to 3.65% for the same period last year.

Provision for credit losses on loans

No provision for credit losses on loans was recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a $9.7 million provision for credit losses on loans compared to $530,000 for the same period last year.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $374,000 compared to $358,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, noninterest income was $1,451,000 compared to $1,389,000 for the same period last year.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $3,227,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to $3,173,000 for the same period last year. For the year ended December 31, 2024, non-interest expense was $12,824,000 compared to $12,449,000 for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet

Total loans, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2024 were $498.9 million compared to $482.2 million at December 31, 2023.

Total deposits were $584.3 million at December 31, 2024 compared to total deposits of $564.5 million at December 31, 2023.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $6,164,000, or 1.24% of loans, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2024, compared to $5,813,000, or 1.21% of loans, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $409,000 at December 31, 2024. There were no nonperforming assets at December 31, 2023.

Capital

At December 31, 2024, shareholders' equity totaled $42.6 million compared to $43.2 million at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the Company's book value per common share was $28.37 compared to $29.16 at December 31, 2023.

At December 31, 2024, the Bank's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 12.38% and its tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets ratio was 11.25%. The Bank remains well capitalized under the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

About Cornerstone Community Bancorp

Cornerstone Community Bancorp, a bank holding company headquartered in Red Bluff, California, serves the Red Bluff, Redding and Anderson communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cornerstone Community Bank with a headquarters office in Red Bluff, two banking offices in Redding and one in Anderson. The Bank provides commercial banking services to small and mid-size businesses, including professional service firms, real estate developers and investors and not-for-profit organizations and to their owners and other individuals. Additional information about the Bank is available on its website at www.bankcornerstone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact Cornerstone Community Bancorp's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, natural disasters (such as wildfires and earthquakes), pandemics such as COVID-19 and the economic impact caused directly by the disease and by government responses thereto, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation (including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2023), interruptions of utility service in our markets for sustained periods, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats) affecting Cornerstone Community Bancorp's operations, pricing, products and services. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Cornerstone Community Bancorp does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent circumstances or events.

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) 12/31/24 09/30/24 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 4,837 $ 9,127 $ 7,571 $ 6,389 $ 8,623 Federal funds sold - - - - - Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 25,078 40,306 43,025 45,955 19,694 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 87,492 90,616 89,089 90,767 93,065 Loans held for sale - - - - - Loans, net of unearned income 498,863 487,125 498,048 488,179 482,212 Allowance for credit losses on loans (6,164 ) (6,164 ) (6,126 ) (5,957 ) (5,813 ) Loans, net 492,699 480,962 491,922 482,222 476,399 Premises and equipment, net 14,137 14,405 14,418 14,433 14,326 Other assets 33,683 33,780 32,514 30,812 30,827 Total assets $ 657,925 $ 669,197 $ 678,537 $ 670,578 $ 642,934 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand noninterest-bearing $ 89,525 $ 91,936 $ 102,419 $ 99,278 $ 101,396 Demand interest-bearing 158,649 166,505 167,720 159,542 166,221 Money market and savings 186,642 186,186 176,644 182,797 174,882 Time deposits 149,452 144,443 148,582 148,384 122,035 Total deposits 584,269 589,069 595,365 590,001 564,534 Borrowings and other obligations 15,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 Subordinated debentures 11,795 11,788 11,781 11,775 11,769 Interest payable and other liabilities 4,275 7,409 5,637 4,252 3,464 Total liabilities 615,339 628,266 632,784 626,028 599,767 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 15,442 15,337 15,268 15,231 15,163 Retained Earnings 36,854 35,045 40,476 39,033 37,639 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,709 ) (9,452 ) (9,991 ) (9,714 ) (9,635 ) Total shareholders' equity 42,586 40,930 45,754 44,550 43,167 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 657,925 $ 669,197 $ 678,537 $ 670,578 $ 642,934 Total equity / total assets 6.47 % 6.12 % 6.74 % 6.64 % 6.71 % Book value per share $ 28.37 $ 27.44 $ 30.78 $ 29.99 $ 29.16 Shares outstanding 1,501,091 1,491,692 1,486,692 1,485,472 1,480,472

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended Year ended 12/31/24 09/30/24 12/31/23 12/31/24 12/31/23 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 7,292 $ 6,795 $ 6,862 $ 28,456 $ 24,885 Federal funds sold - - - - 3 Investment securities 664 819 751 3,003 2,948 Other 661 650 426 2,341 2,118 Total interest income 8,617 8,264 8,039 33,800 29,954 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 329 378 291 1,339 1,036 Money market and savings 1,196 1,268 904 4,827 2,956 Time deposits 1,617 1,806 1,245 6,577 3,551 Other 305 392 160 1,475 606 Total interest expense 3,447 3,844 2,600 14,218 8,149 Net interest income 5,170 4,420 5,439 19,582 21,805 Provision for credit losses on loans - 9,400 - 9,713 530 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 5,170 (4,980 ) 5,439 9,869 21,275 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 75 69 70 291 270 Gain on sale of loans - - - - - Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned - - - - - Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - - - - Other non-interest income 299 285 288 1,160 1,119 Total non-interest income 374 354 358 1,451 1,389 OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 1,688 1,615 1,865 6,984 6,963 Premises and fixed assets 249 266 263 1,047 1,110 Other 1,290 1,204 1,045 4,793 4,376 Total operating expenses 3,227 3,085 3,173 12,824 12,449 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,317 (7,711 ) 2,624 (1,504 ) 10,215 Income taxes (benefit) 508 (2,280 ) 732 (719 ) 2,844 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ 1,809 $ (5,431 ) $ 1,892 $ (785 ) $ 7,371 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.21 $ (3.65 ) $ 1.28 $ (0.53 ) $ 4.98 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.18 $ (3.56 ) $ 1.24 $ (0.51 ) $ 4.84 Average common shares outstanding 1,493,798 1,487,344 1,479,948 1,487,972 1,479,884 Average common and equivalent shares outstanding 1,527,533 1,525,781 1,523,488 1,528,269 1,523,893 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average assets 1.08 % -3.24 % 1.19 % -0.12 % 1.18 % Return on average equity 17.28 % -51.59 % 18.94 % -1.82 % 19.36 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.23 % 2.75 % 3.55 % 3.09 % 3.65 % Efficiency ratio 58.21 % 64.62 % 54.74 % 60.97 % 53.67 %

