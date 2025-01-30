CGI Inc.: CGI reports director election results

Stock Market Symbols
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) via live webcast.
All 14 directors proposed for election at the meeting were elected by shareholders on a vote by electronic ballot. The ballots cast and proxies received by CGI for the election of directors were as follows:
Votes for
Votes withheld
%
%
François Boulanger
99.55 %
0.45 %
Sophie Brochu
97.55 %
2.45 %
George A. Cope
97.89 %
2.11 %
Jacynthe Côté
98.22 %
1.78 %
Julie Godin
99.03 %
0.97 %
Serge Godin
96.77 %
3.23 %
Gilles Labbé
98.72 %
1.28 %
Michael B. Pedersen
96.98 %
3.02 %
Stephen S. Poloz
99.72 %
0.28 %
Mary G. Powell
97.88 %
2.12 %
Alison C. Reed
99.76 %
0.24 %
George D. Schindler
99.34 %
0.66 %
Kathy N. Waller
99.70 %
0.30 %
Frank Witter
99.70 %
0.30 %
About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.
