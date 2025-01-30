Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.01.2025
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
WKN: A2PDWM | ISIN: CA12532H1047 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ5A
Tradegate
30.01.25
11:21 Uhr
110,00 Euro
-0,20
-0,18 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
PR Newswire
30.01.2025 00:28 Uhr
CGI Inc.: CGI reports director election results

Finanznachrichten News

Stock Market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) via live webcast.

All 14 directors proposed for election at the meeting were elected by shareholders on a vote by electronic ballot. The ballots cast and proxies received by CGI for the election of directors were as follows:


Votes for

Votes withheld


%

%

François Boulanger

99.55 %

0.45 %

Sophie Brochu

97.55 %

2.45 %

George A. Cope

97.89 %

2.11 %

Jacynthe Côté

98.22 %

1.78 %

Julie Godin

99.03 %

0.97 %

Serge Godin

96.77 %

3.23 %

Gilles Labbé

98.72 %

1.28 %

Michael B. Pedersen

96.98 %

3.02 %

Stephen S. Poloz

99.72 %

0.28 %

Mary G. Powell

97.88 %

2.12 %

Alison C. Reed

99.76 %

0.24 %

George D. Schindler

99.34 %

0.66 %

Kathy N. Waller

99.70 %

0.30 %

Frank Witter

99.70 %

0.30 %

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
