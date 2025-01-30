TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $257.5 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $249.2 million, or $2.15 per share, last year.Excluding items, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $303.2 million or $2.70 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $703.7 million from $663.5 million last year.Check Point Software Technologies Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $257.5 Mln. vs. $249.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.30 vs. $2.15 last year. -Revenue: $703.7 Mln vs. $663.5 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX