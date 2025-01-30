WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Murphy Oil (MUR) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $50.34 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $116.29 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.Excluding items, Murphy Oil reported adjusted earnings of $51.0 million or $0.35 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 20.5% to $670.96 million from $844.20 million last year.Murphy Oil earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $50.34 Mln. vs. $116.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $670.96 Mln vs. $844.20 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX