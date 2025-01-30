WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cigna Group (CI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $1.424 billion, or $5.13 per share. This compares with $1.029 billion, or $3.49 per share, last year.Excluding items, The Cigna Group reported adjusted earnings of $1.845 billion or $6.64 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 28.4% to $65.649 billion from $51.114 billion last year.The Cigna Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.424 Bln. vs. $1.029 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.13 vs. $3.49 last year. -Revenue: $65.649 Bln vs. $51.114 Bln last year.The Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.51 per share, which is to be paid on March 20 to shareholders of record as of March 5. This reflects an 8 percent increase from the 2024 quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share.Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group expects adjusted earnings per share of at least $29.50 on adjusted revenue of at least $252 billion. Analysts, on average, forecast Cigna to report adjusted income per share of $31.49, on revenue of $252.42 billion, for the year.CI was down by 11.34 percent at $268.91 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX