Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.01.2025 12:42 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 29-January-2025
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue438.34p
INCLUDING current year revenue443.82p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.