WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at $238 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $258 million, or $1.84 per share, last year.Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $305 million or $2.20 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $1.930 billion from $1.905 billion last year.Dover Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $238 Mln. vs. $258 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.72 vs. $1.84 last year. -Revenue: $1.930 Bln vs. $1.905 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX