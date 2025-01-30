WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $913.24 million, or $4.43 per share. This compares with $710.99 million, or $3.28 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.6% to $4.921 billion from $4.293 billion last year.PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $913.24 Mln. vs. $710.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.43 vs. $3.28 last year. -Revenue: $4.921 Bln vs. $4.293 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX