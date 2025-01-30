WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV):Earnings: $261 million in Q4 vs. -$252 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.42 in Q4 vs. -$0.42 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $356 million or $0.56 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.46 per share Revenue: $6.931 billion in Q4 vs. $6.822 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX