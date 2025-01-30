WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $174 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $143.1 million, or $1.77 per share, last year.Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $191.4 million or $2.38 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $2.186 billion from $2.111 billion last year.Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $174 Mln. vs. $143.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.16 vs. $1.77 last year. -Revenue: $2.186 Bln vs. $2.111 Bln last year.For Fiscal 2025, the company expects EPS of $9.55-$9.95, and adjusted EPS of $9.80-$10.20. The Street is looking for EPS of $10.53.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX