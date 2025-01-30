PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $4.778 billion, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $3.260 billion, or $0.81 per share, last year.Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.694 billion or $0.96 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $31.915 billion from $31.253 billion last year.Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $4.778 Bln. vs. $3.260 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.24 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $31.915 Bln vs. $31.253 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX