WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $453 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $158 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.Excluding items, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.47 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $5.523 billion from $5.340 billion last year.L3Harris Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $453 Mln. vs. $158 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.37 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $5.523 Bln vs. $5.340 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX