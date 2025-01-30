Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30
Date: 30 January 2025
Strategic Equity Capital Plc
LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Net Asset Value
The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 29 January 2025 is:
355.07 pence per share
The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.
For further information, please contact:
Juniper Partners
Company Secretary
0131 378 0500
